[SBS Star] SAKURA Recalls What Made Her Face She Was Newly-Debuted Again as LE SSERAFIM

SAKURA, a Japanese member of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM, talked about the moment when she made her debut in Korea for the second time and realized she had to start all over again.Kim Chaewon and SAKURA of LE SSERAFIM guested on the February 20 episode of entertainer Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show.When Yu Jae Seok mentioned that he sometimes thinks about how tough it would be to be a part of a girl or boy group, SAKURA began sharing her experiences."Things have been getting better for me.", she said, "It was really tough when I first started as a member of a group. While in Japan, I was in a group that had around 300 members.", SAKURA added, recalling her time in AKB48, a Japanese girl group.Yu Jae Seok asked in astonishment, "The group you used to be in had 300 members?"; SAKURA explained that was the total number of members, including members from AKB48 and its sister groups.SAKURA continued, "The 300 of us used to perform together on stage. There were so many people that I didn't know the names of some of our members.""Now that LE SSERAFIM has five members, it is much easier to understand and accept everyone's differences.", she added.Then SAKURA who used to be a member of disbanded project girl group IZ*ONE, revealed what crossed her mind when she re-debuted as LE SSERAFIM."At music shows, newly-debuted groups get the smallest waiting rooms. The size of the room usually increases with the number of years since their debut. IZ*ONE started with a tiny waiting room. After reaching the point where we were finally getting a bigger space, I re-debuted as LE SSERAFIM and returned to a small room.", SAKURA said."Yeah, it felt weird.", Kim Chaewon, who went through the same path with SAKURA as another former member of IZ*ONE added, "The big waiting room we finally achieved as IZ*ONE had disappeared, and we were back in a small room again.""That's when I realized I was back where I started. Reality hit me hard.", SAKURA expressed, noting that it motivated her to push herself further.SAKURA then declared, "LE SSERAFIM will be my last team.", and Kim Chaewon nodded.(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube, Source Music)(SBS Star)