[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares Why He Would Not Date Song Hye Kyo Even If It Was a Possibility

Entertainer Yu Jae Seok shuddered at the thought of dating actress Song Hye Kyo in 'The Glory'.On February 18 episode of SBS' 'Running Man,' the main characters of the drama 'Flex X Cop'―Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun―joined as guests.On this day, the members of 'Running Man' and the two guests discussed heated topics from online communities.One of the debate topics was, "Which K-drama couple is most likely to be the first one to break up?" and in the list of K-drama couples, there were Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin from 'Crash Landing on You,' Lee Minho and Park Shin Hye from 'The Heirs,' Lee Do Hyun and Song Hye Kyo from 'The Glory' and more.While going through the couples one by one, they all stopped at 'The Glory' couple and shared how creepy it was that Lee Do Hyun and Song Hye Kyo's characters in 'The Glory' were brought together by their burning desire to get revenge.'The Glory' follows 'Moon Dong-eun' (Song Hye Kyo) taking revenge on her high school bullies, an intricate and dangerous mission that is aided by 'Dr. Joo Yeo-jeong' (Lee Do Hyun).'Dr. Joo Yeo-jeong' is the biggest supporter of her mission, her executioner and eventual lover, who is also consumed by his own quest for revenge.During their discussion, they said things like, "Their obsession with revenge kind of freaks me out," "Song Hye Kyo in 'The Glory' is too scary in every way. I don't think I'd even be able to sleep next to her," "Once their revenge is over though, they may eventually lose interest in one another." and more.To that, Yu Jae Seok added, "Look, guys. I was just imagining myself as Lee Do Hyun's character, and I don't think I'll be able to date someone like Song Hye Kyo's character. Despite not having the right kind of personality for revenge, I'll have to go along with her revenge, don't I? I don't think I'll be able to take that well."He continued, "She also wears black all the time, goes out every night and doesn't smile. Most of all, she seems like a person who looks more dead than alive. I mean, I would date her because I love her, but things wouldn't be easy as she's so absorbed in revenge 24/7."Then, he jokingly commented, "To be honest, I'll break up with her. But I'll have to do that nicely."When asked how he would break up with her 'nicely,' Yu Jae Seok answered, "Well, I'll have to come up with some sort of sickness and use that as an excuse to end my relationship with her." then chuckled.(Credit= SBS Running Man, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)