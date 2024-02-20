뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares Why He Would Not Date Song Hye Kyo Even If It Was a Possibility
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares Why He Would Not Date Song Hye Kyo Even If It Was a Possibility

Published 2024.02.20 16:53 View Count
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Shares Why He Would Not Date Song Hye Kyo Even If It Was a Possibility
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok shuddered at the thought of dating actress Song Hye Kyo in 'The Glory'. 

On February 18 episode of SBS' 'Running Man,' the main characters of the drama 'Flex X Cop'―Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun―joined as guests.

On this day, the members of 'Running Man' and the two guests discussed heated topics from online communities. 

One of the debate topics was, "Which K-drama couple is most likely to be the first one to break up?" and in the list of K-drama couples, there were Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin from 'Crash Landing on You,' Lee Minho and Park Shin Hye from 'The Heirs,' Lee Do Hyun and Song Hye Kyo from 'The Glory' and more. 
Running Man
While going through the couples one by one, they all stopped at 'The Glory' couple and shared how creepy it was that Lee Do Hyun and Song Hye Kyo's characters in 'The Glory' were brought together by their burning desire to get revenge. 

'The Glory' follows 'Moon Dong-eun' (Song Hye Kyo) taking revenge on her high school bullies, an intricate and dangerous mission that is aided by 'Dr. Joo Yeo-jeong' (Lee Do Hyun).

'Dr. Joo Yeo-jeong' is the biggest supporter of her mission, her executioner and eventual lover, who is also consumed by his own quest for revenge.  
Running Man
During their discussion, they said things like, "Their obsession with revenge kind of freaks me out," "Song Hye Kyo in 'The Glory' is too scary in every way. I don't think I'd even be able to sleep next to her," "Once their revenge is over though, they may eventually lose interest in one another." and more. 

To that, Yu Jae Seok added, "Look, guys. I was just imagining myself as Lee Do Hyun's character, and I don't think I'll be able to date someone like Song Hye Kyo's character. Despite not having the right kind of personality for revenge, I'll have to go along with her revenge, don't I? I don't think I'll be able to take that well." 

He continued, "She also wears black all the time, goes out every night and doesn't smile. Most of all, she seems like a person who looks more dead than alive. I mean, I would date her because I love her, but things wouldn't be easy as she's so absorbed in revenge 24/7." 

Then, he jokingly commented, "To be honest, I'll break up with her. But I'll have to do that nicely."

When asked how he would break up with her 'nicely,' Yu Jae Seok answered, "Well, I'll have to come up with some sort of sickness and use that as an excuse to end my relationship with her." then chuckled. 
Running Man
(Credit= SBS Running Man, Netflix Korea)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지