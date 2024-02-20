[SBS Star] IU Shares Why She Used to Cry at Home After Work During Rookie Days

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist IU talked about the time when she cried at home after work during her early debut days.Recently, one popular YouTube channel released their latest YouTube video featuring IU.In this video, IU and young adults who had just started working chatted with each other in the group chat behind the dividers, with IU pretending as if she is also new to the adult world like them.She told them, "I work in the entertainment business, and it's been three and a half months since I've started my job."After introducing themselves, they were asked to share about their first day at work.IU wrote in the group chat, "I went in with a bunch of snacks to share, but once I got there, I realized that it didn't have the right vibe for that. So, I ended up eating everything by myself."After that, she was asked whether she has ever cried at work and IU replied, "There have been times when tears rolled down when I got home because my body was too tired rather than because I was sad. Everyone has such moments, I believe."During the interview that followed, IU gave a little more details to her group chat answers.IU stated, "It's been about 16 years since I made my debut. I was so young then; I was only a middle school student. I remember I used to leave school early to go to broadcasting stations for recordings."She continued, "I did buy some snacks to share on the first day, but it wasn't just the first day when I bought snacks to share. I often went to meetings and talks with snacks, but nobody really ate them. So, I gradually stopped doing it." then bitterly smiled.Born in May 1993, IU debuted with 'Lost Child' in September 2008. She is currently one of the most beloved artists in Korea.(Credit= 'Pixid' YouTube, LOEN Entertainment)(SBS Star)