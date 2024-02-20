뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] IU Shares Why She Used to Cry at Home After Work During Rookie Days
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] IU Shares Why She Used to Cry at Home After Work During Rookie Days

Published 2024.02.20 14:00 View Count
[SBS Star] IU Shares Why She Used to Cry at Home After Work During Rookie Days
K-pop artist IU talked about the time when she cried at home after work during her early debut days. 

Recently, one popular YouTube channel released their latest YouTube video featuring IU. 

In this video, IU and young adults who had just started working chatted with each other in the group chat behind the dividers, with IU pretending as if she is also new to the adult world like them. 

She told them, "I work in the entertainment business, and it's been three and a half months since I've started my job." 
IU
After introducing themselves, they were asked to share about their first day at work. 

IU wrote in the group chat, "I went in with a bunch of snacks to share, but once I got there, I realized that it didn't have the right vibe for that. So, I ended up eating everything by myself."  
 
After that, she was asked whether she has ever cried at work and IU replied, "There have been times when tears rolled down when I got home because my body was too tired rather than because I was sad. Everyone has such moments, I believe."
IU
During the interview that followed, IU gave a little more details to her group chat answers. 

IU stated, "It's been about 16 years since I made my debut. I was so young then; I was only a middle school student. I remember I used to leave school early to go to broadcasting stations for recordings." 

She continued, "I did buy some snacks to share on the first day, but it wasn't just the first day when I bought snacks to share. I often went to meetings and talks with snacks, but nobody really ate them. So, I gradually stopped doing it." then bitterly smiled. 
 

Born in May 1993, IU debuted with 'Lost Child' in September 2008. She is currently one of the most beloved artists in Korea.

(Credit= 'Pixid' YouTube, LOEN Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지