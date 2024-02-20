[SBS Star] Son Tae-young's Daughter Studying in the U.S. Shares a Racist Comment She Got at School

이미지 확대하기

Actress Son Tae-young and actor Kwon Sang-woo's daughter Ri-ho, who is living in the United States, talked about a racist comment she heard at school and how she responded to it.On February 19, Son Tae-young uploaded a video titled 'Interview with Ri-ho Surprises Mommy Son Tae-young and Daddy Kwon Sang-woo' on her YouTube channel.In the video, Son Tae-young interviewed her daughter Ri-ho, 9, who has been gaining attention after she appeared on Son Tae-young's YouTube channel several times."How do you feel about your recent online popularity?", Son Tae-young asked Ri-ho.Ri-ho replied, "It feels good getting attention, but at the same time, I don't like it. Getting too much attention makes me feel uncomfortable.""I have friends who are boys, but I don't have a boyfriend. I don't want it.", Ri-ho replied when asked if she has a boyfriend, which caused Son Tae-young to chuckle and say, "It would have bummed out your dad if you said you had one."Ri-ho also mentioned that she is not sure who she prefers more, her dad or older brother; "I don't know. My brother is always cranky, and Daddy doesn't play with me much."When Son Tae-young asked Ri-ho how she would describe her mother, Ri-ho told her, "You are kind. And you're pretty, so I'm pretty, too.", making Son Tae-young proudly smile.After chatting for a while, Ri-ho said, "There's something I want to share.", and began sharing an experience she had at school."At school, a boy told me, 'You're a Japanian.'. Not only it was offensive to me, but it was also offensive to the Japanese. They are Japanese, not 'Japanian'.", she remarked and added, "So I told him that 'Japanian' is not a word and that he should work on his grammar."Son Tae-young then told Ri-ho that the boy might not have known that, and she also advised Ri-ho to correct her friends if they made mistakes like that.Meanwhile, Son Tae-young tied the knot with Kwon Sang-woo in 2008; the couple had their first child, a boy, in 2009, and then a daughter in 2015.In 2020, Son Tae-young moved to New Jersey, the United States, with her two children for their education; she has been living there while Kwon Sang-woo stayed in Korea.(Credit= 'sontaeyoung_official' Instagram, 'Mrs.뉴저지 손태영' YouTube)(SBS Star)