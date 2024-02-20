[SBS Star] Son Tae-young's Daughter Studying in the U.S. Shares a Racist Comment She Got at School

On February 19, Son Tae-young uploaded a video titled 'Interview with Ri-ho Surprises Mommy Son Tae-young and Daddy Kwon Sang-woo' on her YouTube channel.
In the video, Son Tae-young interviewed her daughter Ri-ho, 9, who has been gaining attention after she appeared on Son Tae-young's YouTube channel several times.
"How do you feel about your recent online popularity?", Son Tae-young asked Ri-ho.
Ri-ho replied, "It feels good getting attention, but at the same time, I don't like it. Getting too much attention makes me feel uncomfortable."
Ri-ho also mentioned that she is not sure who she prefers more, her dad or older brother; "I don't know. My brother is always cranky, and Daddy doesn't play with me much."
When Son Tae-young asked Ri-ho how she would describe her mother, Ri-ho told her, "You are kind. And you're pretty, so I'm pretty, too.", making Son Tae-young proudly smile.
"At school, a boy told me, 'You're a Japanian.'. Not only it was offensive to me, but it was also offensive to the Japanese. They are Japanese, not 'Japanian'.", she remarked and added, "So I told him that 'Japanian' is not a word and that he should work on his grammar."
Son Tae-young then told Ri-ho that the boy might not have known that, and she also advised Ri-ho to correct her friends if they made mistakes like that.
In 2020, Son Tae-young moved to New Jersey, the United States, with her two children for their education; she has been living there while Kwon Sang-woo stayed in Korea.
(Credit= 'sontaeyoung_official' Instagram, 'Mrs.뉴저지 손태영' YouTube)
