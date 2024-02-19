[SBS Star] ZICO & P.O Share How Fiercely They Used to Fight Each Other in Block B Days

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

ZICO and P.O―the leader and maknae of K-pop boy group Block B―reminisced about their fierce fights in the past.On February 17, ZICO and P.O reunited on MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere.'On this day, they were seen at a barbecue place. While having some barbecue and beer together, they thought back to the time when they were active as Block B.Back when they had just made their debut, they apparently used to perform on those big trucks where you could perform at the back, as the truck went around the area.Chucking, ZICO recalled, "I remember some truck drivers used to suddenly start going without telling us that we had to sing while trying to find balance on the truck."P.O said, "Yeah, do you also remember when we did perform at festivals, the staff wouldn't get our group name at first? They would always be like, 'What? Bulnakji (stir-fried spicy octopus)?!'" then laughed hard.He continued, "Our debut stage was 'Lotte World' and nobody really cheered for us after our performance; silence filled the whole area. I honestly thought we would succeed as soon as we debuted, but the response shocked me. Looking back, everyone probably thought we were just a bunch of ugly squid-looking guys with smoky makeup, trying way too hard to act cool."ZICO agreed, saying, "Yeah, after our debut performance, we were all like, 'Guys, I think we've failed big time. We might be done in this industry.'"Then, the two of them expressed, "Since we're much more involved in individual activities now, it would be fun to promote together again."ZICO added, "We used to spend so much time with each other, you know. And we fought literally all the time. But I still miss that," then said, "Ah, I had such a hard time because of you guys, especially you."He resumed, "I felt frustrated when I tried to discuss things rationally with you, but you would emotionally react, saying, 'Don't talk like that,' That was really irritating."P.O responded, "Seriously though, we always fought over the tiniest thing. But yeah, I felt upset because it felt like you were just poking at me," explaining why he reacted that way.He emphasized the intensity of his fights with ZICO, "Thinking about our past fights and strong personalities, the other members would occasionally still joke, saying, 'When we were young, we even wished you two were dead.' They went through a lot because of us."To this, the Block B manager in the studio pointed out, "ZICO and P.O sometimes fought until they hit one another. When they fought, P.O would take a taxi home in the middle of it, which would make ZICO even angrier. But they would make up quickly. It was probably their fights that got them close."(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere)(SBS Star)