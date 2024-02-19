뉴스
[SBS Star] "It's Been Tough" (G)I-DLE SHUHUA Mentions Her Retirement During Temporary Hiatus
[SBS Star] "It's Been Tough" (G)I-DLE SHUHUA Mentions Her Retirement During Temporary Hiatus

Published 2024.02.19 18:05
[SBS Star] "It's Been Tough" (G)I-DLE SHUHUA Mentions Her Retirement During Temporary Hiatus
While taking a temporary hiatus, SHUHUA of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE revealed how she feels about her exhausting schedule.

On the February 17 episode of a professional dog trainer and television personality Kang Hyung-wook's YouTube show, SHUHUA guested with her two poodles, Haku and Mata.

On the show, SHUHUA said she has been living with her dogs since leaving the (G)I-DLE dorm.

When Kang Hyung-wook asked SHUHUA if she spends most of her money on her dogs, she replied, "To be clear, I don't usually spend money a lot. When I spend money, it's mostly for dog food, treats, and clothes."

SHUHUA then asked the dog trainer how she could make her dogs happy.

"Poodles tend to mirror their owners' emotions. They are sad when their owner is sad and happy when their owner is happy. So, a poodle is happy when their owner is happy.", Kang Hyung-wook answered, bringing a smile to SHUHUA's face.
SHUHUA
When Kang Hyung-wook asked SHUHUA if she would like to try a job involving dogs in the future, she responded, "I want to do it one day when I get too tired of this entertainment industry."

As the dog trainer jokingly asked, "Is that your retirement announcement?", SHUHUA replied, "I'll rephrase it, then!"

She playfully resumed, "I have a dream for the future of starting a pet business. Everyone, please come by when I open a puppy kindergarten."
SHUHUA
Then SHUHUA talked about (G)I-DLE's new album, '2', and how challenging it was preparing it; "It's been really tough. There's a schedule every day. In fact, I have to go to the practice for the title track after this show. The song is called 'Super Lady'. It's powerful, cool, and empowering, just as the name suggests."

"Please give our song a lot of love, guys! I hope people keep listening to the song even after we wrap up our on-air activities for it. I want to thank the other members for their hard work and show my love for Neverland ((G)I-DLE's fanclub name)!", she added.
SHUHUA
On February 8, Cube Entertainment, (G)I-DLE's agency, announced that SHUHUA is taking a temporary hiatus; "During her recent visit to the hospital due to persistent dizziness caused by a decline in her health condition, SHUHUA received medical advice that she needed enough rest. SHUHUA wanted to continue with her activities, but we, Cube Entertainment, decided to suspend her schedule to let her focus on her recovery.", the agency explained.

(G)I-DLE dropped their second studio album, '2', on January 29; the album sold approximately 1.53 million copies in the first week of its release.

However, the group was unable to fully participate in some of their activities for 'Super Lady' as SHUHUA and two other members, MINNIE and YUQI, faced health issues.
 

(Credit= 'G_I_DLE' X, '강형욱의 보듬TV' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지