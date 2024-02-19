[SBS Star] FTISLAND Minhwan Subtly References His Divorce with Yulhee in Public

이미지 확대하기

Minhwan of K-pop boy band FTISLAND subtly touched upon his divorce, hinting at the challenges he had faced in his personal life.On February 18, FTISLAND held the band's ongoing Asia concert tour '2024 FTISLAND LIVE: Heyday' in Taiwan.On this day, over 5,000 fans filled the venue to see FTISLAND, and the band performed over 20 songs in return to their support.While speaking to fans toward the end of the concert, Minhwan told his Taiwanese fans that his fans are the source of energy that helps him to keep going.The FTISLAND's drummer then carefully added, "I personally went through a very difficult time at the end of last year," indirectly mentioning his divorce with Yulhee, formerly of girl group LABOUM.He continued, "But as I continued performing at concerts for you guys, I realized more and more how incredible it was to create music with my FTISLAND bandmates."With a loud voice, he wrapped up by stating, "I will keep on performing as a drummer even if my hands break while playing drums! Thank you, everyone!"Last December, it was announced that Minhwan and Yulhee had decided to put an end to their 5-year marriage.Back then, Minhwan's agency FNC Entertainment stated, "Minhwan and Yulhee are currently in the divorce process. The decision was reached after careful consideration. They agreed that Minhwan would have custody of their children. We apologize for the sudden news."Yulhee also mentioned the news on her Instagram, "While our journey as a couple concludes here, we remain devoted as the mother and father of our children. Both of us are actively involved in the care and upkeep of communication with our children to the best of our abilities."She went on, "We believed it would be best for our children to remain in the familiar environment they've known, minimizing practical challenges and psychological stress. So, we thought the father should take charge of looking after them. I'm also wholeheartedly committed to spending time with my children in order to ensure they don't sense their mother's absence."Minhwan and Yulhee have three children―Jae-yul, Ah-rin and Ah-yoon.(Credit= Online Community, 'minhwan12' Instagram)(SBS Star)