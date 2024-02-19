뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] FTISLAND Minhwan Subtly References His Divorce with Yulhee in Public
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] FTISLAND Minhwan Subtly References His Divorce with Yulhee in Public

Published 2024.02.19 16:25 View Count
[SBS Star] FTISLAND Minhwan Subtly References His Divorce with Yulhee in Public
Minhwan of K-pop boy band FTISLAND subtly touched upon his divorce, hinting at the challenges he had faced in his personal life. 

On February 18, FTISLAND held the band's ongoing Asia concert tour '2024 FTISLAND LIVE: Heyday' in Taiwan. 

On this day, over 5,000 fans filled the venue to see FTISLAND, and the band performed over 20 songs in return to their support. 
Minhwan
While speaking to fans toward the end of the concert, Minhwan told his Taiwanese fans that his fans are the source of energy that helps him to keep going. 

The FTISLAND's drummer then carefully added, "I personally went through a very difficult time at the end of last year," indirectly mentioning his divorce with Yulhee, formerly of girl group LABOUM.

He continued, "But as I continued performing at concerts for you guys, I realized more and more how incredible it was to create music with my FTISLAND bandmates."

With a loud voice, he wrapped up by stating, "I will keep on performing as a drummer even if my hands break while playing drums! Thank you, everyone!" 
Minhwan
Last December, it was announced that Minhwan and Yulhee had decided to put an end to their 5-year marriage. 

Back then, Minhwan's agency FNC Entertainment stated, "Minhwan and Yulhee are currently in the divorce process. The decision was reached after careful consideration. They agreed that Minhwan would have custody of their children. We apologize for the sudden news." 

Yulhee also mentioned the news on her Instagram, "While our journey as a couple concludes here, we remain devoted as the mother and father of our children. Both of us are actively involved in the care and upkeep of communication with our children to the best of our abilities." 

She went on, "We believed it would be best for our children to remain in the familiar environment they've known, minimizing practical challenges and psychological stress. So, we thought the father should take charge of looking after them. I'm also wholeheartedly committed to spending time with my children in order to ensure they don't sense their mother's absence." 

Minhwan and Yulhee have three children―Jae-yul, Ah-rin and Ah-yoon. 
Minhwan
(Credit= Online Community, 'minhwan12' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS뉴스
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지