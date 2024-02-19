[SBS Star] Lee Yi Kyung Helps a Financially-Struggling Friend by Investing Millions in His New Store

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

It has just been revealed that actor Lee Yi Kyung extended a helping hand to a close friend facing financial hardship.On February 18 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy,' Lee Yi Kyung made a guest appearance.During the talk, one of the hosts Shin Dong-yeob shared, "I actually personally know Yi Kyung well, and he is known for taking good care of people around him. Among us, he's well-known for his generosity and loyalty."He elaborated on his statement by saying, "Yi Kyung even opened a fried chicken place for his friend whom he met in the military while serving his national mandatory duty. At that time, his friend was going through tough times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yi Kyung recognized the difficult circumstances he was facing and helped him out."Slightly blushing, Lee Yi Kyung commented, "Yeah, my friend was struggling a lot back then. I didn't help him because I wanted to make myself feel better or anything. All I wanted was to provide him with a chance to succeed in life. So, I contributed 100 million won (approximately 75,000 dollars) to him to kick-start the fried chicken business."When asked if the business is still running, Lee Yi Kyung responded with an awkward smile, "No, it ended up closing down. And only 15 million won (approximately 11,000 dollars) of the initial investment was recovered."Lee Yi Kyung noted that due to their close friendship, his friend might feel guilty and distance himself from him as a result of what happened to the fried chicken place, but instead, his friend apparently said to him, "I'll repay you over the course of my life."Lee Yi Kyung then added that they are still close friends, "I was thankful for his words. We remain close to this day, and everything is well between us."Upon hearing this, Kim Jong-kook's mother in the studio exclaimed, "You should definitely keep telling everyone about your good deeds like this, because otherwise, people will continue to think that you're a bad guy in real life!"The reason why she said this was as Lee Yi Kyung plays a villain character in his current project 'Marry My Husband.'In 'Marry My Husband,' his character 'Park Min-hwan' treats his wife 'Kang Ji-young' (actress Park Min Young) terribly, constantly saying hurtful things and engaging in infidelity.Speaking of his character, Lee Yi Kyung said, "Recently, I bumped into my neighbor and my neighbor was like, 'You basxxxd!' as soon as they saw me. Everyone at the market, where I recently went to film, seemed to hate me as well. As an actor though, this is the best response you can get from the public. I'm the happiest bad guy in the world!" then laughed.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)