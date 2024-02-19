뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Yeon Jung Hoon♥' Han Ga In Reveals Her Five-Year-Old Son's Face for the First Time
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'Yeon Jung Hoon♥' Han Ga In Reveals Her Five-Year-Old Son's Face for the First Time

Published 2024.02.19 14:38 View Count
[SBS Star] 'Yeon Jung Hoon♥' Han Ga In Reveals Her Five-Year-Old Son's Face for the First Time
Actress Han Ga In's five-year-old son was shown on TV for the first time.

On February 18, tvN's television show 'Europe Outside Your Tent: Southern France' premiered; the show is about the cast members, actresses Ra Mi Ran, Han Ga In, Cho Bo-ah, and Ryu Hye-young, going on a camping trip in southern France.

In the episode, the cast members got together before embarking on their journey and chatted about their camping experiences.

"I don't like camping.", Han Ga In expressed, which surprised Ra Mi Ran, who loves camping.

Han Ga In continued, "I don't understand why people like it so much. You need to bring all the condiments and prepare the ingredients beforehand at home to cook something while camping. Why go through all that trouble when cooking at home is way easier?"

"But my friends kept telling me how much they love camping and how being in nature is romantic and uplifting. After hearing all that, I wondered if trying it myself would change my mind.", she added, sharing her reasons for joining the show.
Han Ga In
Han Ga In said that this would be her first time traveling without her family; "Frankly, I rarely go out without my kids. I've been taking care of them by myself without hiring a helper."

"This will be quite an adventure for me. I'll miss my family when I'm sleeping alone in a tent.", she said before bursting into laughter.

"On second thought, I don't think I'll miss them. Sleeping alone in a tent sounds really nice.", Han Ga In quipped, "In fact, I'll turn my phone off."
Han Ga In
Ra Mi Ran mentioned Han Ga In's two kids, who are eight and five years old; she asked Han Ga In if it would be okay for her to be away from home for two weeks due to the show.

Cho Bo-ah jokingly remarked, "That's why you decided to be on this show, right?", which got everyone laughing.

"Sure thing. Whether camping or not, I'm excited to travel abroad for two weeks!", Han Ga In responded playfully.
Han Ga In
Later in the episode, Han Ga In was at home packing her bag the day before her departure.

As she put together the camping gear, the actress said, "When my kids saw this camping bag, they were so excited that we ended up having a little camping adventure at home."

Then there were two photos of Han Ga In's five-year-old son, Je-woo, enjoying camping at home; one showed him in a sleeping bag, and the other showed him in outdoor clothes, looking adorable.

Meanwhile, Han Ga In married Yeon Jung Hoon in 2005; they had two children, a daughter and a son.
Han Ga In
(Credit= tvN Europe Outside Your Tent: Southern France, 'hangaingagari' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS뉴스
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지