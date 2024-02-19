[SBS Star] 'Yeon Jung Hoon♥' Han Ga In Reveals Her Five-Year-Old Son's Face for the First Time

이미지 확대하기

Actress Han Ga In's five-year-old son was shown on TV for the first time.On February 18, tvN's television show 'Europe Outside Your Tent: Southern France' premiered; the show is about the cast members, actresses Ra Mi Ran, Han Ga In, Cho Bo-ah, and Ryu Hye-young, going on a camping trip in southern France.In the episode, the cast members got together before embarking on their journey and chatted about their camping experiences."I don't like camping.", Han Ga In expressed, which surprised Ra Mi Ran, who loves camping.Han Ga In continued, "I don't understand why people like it so much. You need to bring all the condiments and prepare the ingredients beforehand at home to cook something while camping. Why go through all that trouble when cooking at home is way easier?""But my friends kept telling me how much they love camping and how being in nature is romantic and uplifting. After hearing all that, I wondered if trying it myself would change my mind.", she added, sharing her reasons for joining the show.Han Ga In said that this would be her first time traveling without her family; "Frankly, I rarely go out without my kids. I've been taking care of them by myself without hiring a helper.""This will be quite an adventure for me. I'll miss my family when I'm sleeping alone in a tent.", she said before bursting into laughter."On second thought, I don't think I'll miss them. Sleeping alone in a tent sounds really nice.", Han Ga In quipped, "In fact, I'll turn my phone off."Ra Mi Ran mentioned Han Ga In's two kids, who are eight and five years old; she asked Han Ga In if it would be okay for her to be away from home for two weeks due to the show.Cho Bo-ah jokingly remarked, "That's why you decided to be on this show, right?", which got everyone laughing."Sure thing. Whether camping or not, I'm excited to travel abroad for two weeks!", Han Ga In responded playfully.Later in the episode, Han Ga In was at home packing her bag the day before her departure.As she put together the camping gear, the actress said, "When my kids saw this camping bag, they were so excited that we ended up having a little camping adventure at home."Then there were two photos of Han Ga In's five-year-old son, Je-woo, enjoying camping at home; one showed him in a sleeping bag, and the other showed him in outdoor clothes, looking adorable.Meanwhile, Han Ga In married Yeon Jung Hoon in 2005; they had two children, a daughter and a son.(Credit= tvN Europe Outside Your Tent: Southern France, 'hangaingagari' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)