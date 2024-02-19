[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cha Eun-woo Struggles to Continue While Singing a Tribute Song to MOON BIN

이미지 확대하기

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO was seen struggling to continue while singing a song that is thought to be a tribute to ASTRO's later member MOON BIN, who passed away last year.On February 17, Cha Eun-woo held his fan concert '2024 Just One 10 Minute [Mystery Elevator]' at Jamsil Arena, Seoul.Since this marked his first fan concert since his debut in 2016, Cha Eun-woo prepared a lot for his fans.The event lasted for about three hours, and Cha Eun-woo interacted with fans through a blend of performances and talks during that time.He performed in total of 11 songs, including tracks from his first solo album, his song from a drama and ASTRO's songs; he also occasionally heated up the atmosphere with some sexy choreography.By the end of the event though, both Cha Eun-woo and all 3,500 fans present were in tears.It was when Cha Eun-woo sang his recently-released solo track 'WHERE I AM'.Lyrics written by Cha Eun-woo, 'WHERE I AM' is an alternative rock song infused with gentle piano melodies.When it was released last Thursday, many interpreted the song as a tribute to late MOON BIN because of its lyrics.The lyrics go, "Where am I? It's only darkness around. An emptiness fills my body. I curl up in the corner. I'm no more than a fool." "I'm still seeing traces of you around, I hope this is all just a dream." "The sky was so nice and clear when I went to see you. I hoped that the sun wouldn't even rise, but..." "Everything feels like a lie. I mean, the times we spent together. It feels like it was one of those dreams that is too beautiful that makes you cry." "Even if I keep calling you, you're not there. Don't go away from me." "I want to hold you in my arms once more. Let's meet again."Perhaps due to the lyrics, Cha Eun-woo choked up as soon as he started singing the song.While singing, tears rolled down his eyes, and from one point, he simply could not resume singing even though he kept trying to.In the end, he left the stage without being able to complete his singing.Witnessing Cha Eun-woo's emotional moments as well as also thinking about beloved MOON BIN, fans could not help but shed tears together.After a while, Cha Eun-woo returned to stage for encore performances; he was smiling again then.(Credit= 'officialastro' Instagram, 'dearmyastro' X, Fantagio)(SBS Star)