[SBS Star] Former FTISLAND Song Seung-hyun to Retire from the Industry & Leave Korea

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Song Seung-hyun, former guitarist of K-pop boy band FTISLAND, shared that he is retiring from the industry and leaving Korea.In the evening of February 15, Song Seung-hyun took to his Instagram to share a long message to fans.Song Seung-hyun started off by stating, "First, I would like to extend my heartfelt apologies to all fans who have patiently awaited my return. I know I haven't been very active on social media, and it's been quite some time since I left my last agency. I'm deeply sorry for the lack of effective communication and the long period of silence. I'm truly sorry and grateful to those fans who have been waiting for me despite all that."Song Seung-hyun continued, "After much contemplation, I've made the decision to step away from the entertainment industry and possibly leave Korea to start a new chapter of my life. It's been four years since I left FTISLAND to pursue acting, and it hasn't been without challenges. Dealing with new challenges and navigating complex relationships have been tough."He resumed, "While there are no easy tasks or simple relationships in any field, I'm committed to embracing a healthier, more regular lifestyle for my own good."Wrapping up the message, he said, "So, I just wanted to express my gratitude to everyone who have been so patient with me, and also supportive of me. I genuinely hope that both you and I will lead fulfilling, happy lives without any physical or emotional burdens. Live a healthy and joyful life, everybody."Song Seung-hyun, who joined FTISLAND in 2009, made the decision to transition to acting after his contract ended in 2019.Ever since then, he had been gradually establishing himself in the acting field through projects such as the play 'The Lost Village' (2019), the web drama 'Oh! My Assistant' (2022) and more.His sudden retirement announcement is causing quite a shock to many.(Credit= 'soow456' Instagram)(SBS Star)