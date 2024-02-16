뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cho Sae-ho Recalls When His Girlfriend Found Out He Was Lying about How Tall He Was
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Cho Sae-ho Recalls When His Girlfriend Found Out He Was Lying about How Tall He Was

Published 2024.02.16 17:53 View Count
[SBS Star] Cho Sae-ho Recalls When His Girlfriend Found Out He Was Lying about How Tall He Was
Entertainer Cho Sae-ho told how his girlfriend found out he had lied to her about his height.

On February 15, Cho Sae-ho posted a new episode of his YouTube show where he read online descriptions that people had written about him.

The entertainer stopped at the section about his height that said, 'Cho Sae-ho is 172 cm tall according to his profile on the internet. When he measured his height on KBS' television show 'Happy Together' three times, it was each 167.5 cm, 167 cm, and 166.5 cm. When he again measured his height during his appearance on KBS' television show 'Beat Coin', it was 166.9 cm.'

Cho Sae-ho grumbled, "Why are you making me read this?", and then burst into laughter.
Cho Sae-ho
He then began to talk about a funny incident that happened the day he measured his height on 'Beat Coin'; before telling the story, he mentioned, "I told my girlfriend that I'm about 170 cm tall."

"I met her after shooting an episode of 'Beat Coin' where me and other cast members received a health check-up. I didn't have a bag with me, so I just held the questionnaire paper from the hospital in my hand.", he recalled.

"We went to a dining place, and there was nowhere to put the paper down. So I asked my girlfriend if she would put it in her bag. She said yes and took it from me."

"Soon after, she said, 'Hey... You're 166.9 cm?'.", Cho sae-ho said; his girlfriend saw his height written on the paper and realized he had been lying about his height all along.
Cho Sae-ho
After covering his face in embarrassment for a while, he resumed, "I tried to use my quick wit, which I've learned by appearing on many TV shows. I said that I lied about my height because I thought it would be funny."

"My girlfriend exclaimed, 'Who does THAT to be funny?'.", Cho Sae-ho recalled and burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, on January 22, Cho Sae-ho's agency revealed that he has been dating a non-celebrity woman nine years younger than him for about a year and that the two are hoping to get married this year.

Cho Sae-ho confirmed this via his Instagram post, "I have someone special in my life whom I hope to share my future with. As our love grew stronger, we decided to spend more time together."
Cho Sae-ho

(Credit= '조세호 CHO SAE HO' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS뉴스
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지