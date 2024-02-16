[SBS Star] Cho Sae-ho Recalls When His Girlfriend Found Out He Was Lying about How Tall He Was

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer Cho Sae-ho told how his girlfriend found out he had lied to her about his height.On February 15, Cho Sae-ho posted a new episode of his YouTube show where he read online descriptions that people had written about him.The entertainer stopped at the section about his height that said, 'Cho Sae-ho is 172 cm tall according to his profile on the internet. When he measured his height on KBS' television show 'Happy Together' three times, it was each 167.5 cm, 167 cm, and 166.5 cm. When he again measured his height during his appearance on KBS' television show 'Beat Coin', it was 166.9 cm.'Cho Sae-ho grumbled, "Why are you making me read this?", and then burst into laughter.He then began to talk about a funny incident that happened the day he measured his height on 'Beat Coin'; before telling the story, he mentioned, "I told my girlfriend that I'm about 170 cm tall.""I met her after shooting an episode of 'Beat Coin' where me and other cast members received a health check-up. I didn't have a bag with me, so I just held the questionnaire paper from the hospital in my hand.", he recalled."We went to a dining place, and there was nowhere to put the paper down. So I asked my girlfriend if she would put it in her bag. She said yes and took it from me.""Soon after, she said, 'Hey... You're 166.9 cm?'.", Cho sae-ho said; his girlfriend saw his height written on the paper and realized he had been lying about his height all along.After covering his face in embarrassment for a while, he resumed, "I tried to use my quick wit, which I've learned by appearing on many TV shows. I said that I lied about my height because I thought it would be funny.""My girlfriend exclaimed, 'Who does THAT to be funny?'.", Cho Sae-ho recalled and burst into laughter.Meanwhile, on January 22, Cho Sae-ho's agency revealed that he has been dating a non-celebrity woman nine years younger than him for about a year and that the two are hoping to get married this year.Cho Sae-ho confirmed this via his Instagram post, "I have someone special in my life whom I hope to share my future with. As our love grew stronger, we decided to spend more time together."(Credit= '조세호 CHO SAE HO' YouTube)(SBS Star)