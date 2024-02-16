[SBS Star] 'Netflix Co-CEO' Ted Sarandos Raves About the Quality of 'Squid Game 2' Script

이미지 확대하기

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, expressed his anticipation for the second season of 'Squid Game.'In the afternoon of February 16, Ted Sarandos visited the Netflix Korea headquarters, which is located in Jongno-gu, Seoul.Ted Sarandos, who visited Korea for the first time in eight months, has a packed schedule in Korea; one of the things that was revealed he was set to do while here was to visit the set of 'Squid Game 2.'During the press conference at the headquarters, he once again demonstrated his love for 'Squid Game' series.Ted Sarandos mentioned, "I'm sure you've all seen shows like 'Kill Boksoon' and 'The Glory' in 2023, but they created a frenzy worldwide. In 2024, the next season of 'Physical: 100,' 'Sweet Home,' and the highly-anticipated 'Squid Game' be released."He continued, "Many of you here probably have visited the set of 'Squid Game 2' already, but I haven't yet. So, I'm really looking forward to visiting it this time. I'm truly excited about director Hwang Dong-hyuk's recreation of the new 'Squid Game' world and his unique games."After that, Ted Sarandos discussed various Netflix content. In the process, he said that he enjoyed 'Physical: 100' the most last year, and expressed great anticipation for upcoming Netflix content.Speaking of upcoming Netflix content, one reporter asked, "Do you believe 'Squid Game 2' will outdo the first season in terms of success?"Chuckling, Ted Sarandos replied, "I hope so. 'Squid Game 2' is simply amazing. The script is extremely well-written, so incredible. And the new games are going to be very fun and interesting. It's going to be exciting for sure."At the end of the press conference, he was asked about the rumors regarding the creation of an American adaptation of 'Squid Game,' he gave his response right away."That's just a rumor," he briefly but clearly stated.(Credit= 'tedsarandos' 'netflixkr' Instagram)(SBS Star)