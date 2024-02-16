뉴스
[SBS Star] "What's the Point?"'Kim Tae-hee♥' RAIN Spotted Without His Wedding Ring; Explains Why
[SBS Star] "What's the Point?"'Kim Tae-hee♥' RAIN Spotted Without His Wedding Ring; Explains Why

Published 2024.02.16
[SBS Star] "What's the Point?"'Kim Tae-hee♥' RAIN Spotted Without His Wedding Ring; Explains Why
Singer/actor RAIN, who married actress Kim Tae-hee, explained why he was not wearing his wedding ring.

On February 15, RAIN released a new episode of his YouTube show.

In the episode, RAIN and singer KCM visited RAIN's YouTube show producer, who recently got married, at his marriage home.

The two singers, who are both married, began exploring the newly-weds home and spotted a picture of the couple on their refrigerator.

"You should take better care of your wife.", RAIN said, playfully adding, "When I saw her during the wedding ceremony, her face radiated hope and anticipation. But now, look at how exhausted she looks!"

The producer chuckled and said, "Hey, that picture was before we married!"; RAIN responded with an awkward smile and quietly apologized.
RAIN
After finishing their tour, the two singers sat with the producer and asked about his marriage.

During their conversation, RAIN noticed that the producer was not wearing his wedding ring.

"By the way, why aren't you wearing your wedding ring?", he asked, and the producer said that he had taken it off since he was at home.

RAIN also noticed that KCM was not wearing his wedding ring either; KCM explained, "My fingers were swelling, so..."

Then, the producer pointed at RAIN's fingers without any rings, and the entire room erupted with laughter.

RAIN exclaimed, "Hey! What's the point of wearing it if everyone in Korea already knows I'm married?"
RAIN
RAIN asked the producer about his plans for the YouTube channel and said, "We're at a point where we have to think about the future of our channel. Last year, we had to stop uploading videos for six months because I was shooting a drama. Since then, our channel's visibility in the YouTube algorithm went down."

He began proposing strategies to boost his channel, "My first idea is to copy others. I'm talking about accepting and reinterpreting great ideas from others."

"Our video views went down so much that I even considered entering a competition for men's physique, which would be the first attempt by a celebrity. I thought about it a lot, but I couldn't bring myself to do it.", he added.

RAIN shared more exciting plans for a new video, such as offering audition opportunities to people all over the country who want to become actors or singers and documenting the behind-the-scenes process of his upcoming album.
RAIN
Meanwhile, RAIN tied the knot with Kim Tae-hee in 2017.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in October 2017; they had their second child, also a daughter, in September 2019.
 

(Credit= '시즌비시즌 Season B Season' YouTube, 'storyjcompany' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
