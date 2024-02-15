[SBS Star] Moon Sang Min Reveals that Kim Hye Soo Helped Him Restore His Ego

이미지 확대하기

Actor Moon Sang Min credited actress Kim Hye Soo for helping him regain his confidence.Recently, Moon Sang Min sat down for an interview with the press.During the interview, Moon Sang Min looked back at his 5-year acting career.While doing so, the actor emphasized that his 2021-work 'My Name' holds a significant meaning to him, adding that he even still has many photos from 'My Name' shooting in his phone."Before auditioning for 'My Name,' I had a low self-esteem. I used to consult the company staff about my worries every day. I often wondered, 'What are my shortcomings?' but couldn't quite find the answer. When I got the chance to video audition for 'My Name,' I was asked to play about five different roles to see if I would suit any of those roles.""When I had to play the role of a police officer, I wore the uniform of a conscripted police officer―my older brother served his national mandatory duty as one. And when I had to act a murderer, I wore a leather jacket and held a knife in my hand. I was really desperate at that time. Despite lacking in many aspects, director Kim Jin-min called me for the second round of audition after that. So, I went to see him for my second audition.""At the audition, the first thing he said to me was, 'Where did you get the police uniform?' Then, he asked me to act and commented, 'What's bothering you these days? Why do your eyes look sad?' I felt like he could just tell what was going on with me back then. I briefly told me about my situation, and he was like, 'How are you going to keep working in this industry like that?' Those words were incredibly comforting. They made my heart warm.""He gave me a lot of opportunities on site as well. He even gave me lines that weren't mine and asked me to try them out. Of course, not all of those scenes made it to the final cut, but everything was new and a different experience for me. I feel so grateful to him. All the things that I've achieved so far are thanks to director Kim Jin-min."Moon Sang Min continued to share how much 'My Name' means to him, "Not only did I have a short screen time in 'My Name,' but my scenes were also often out of focus. But it had a huge impact on me. Kim Hye Soo, who I met for the first time during the filming of 'Under the Queen's Umbrella,' said that she recognized me from 'My Name'."He joyfully resumed, "In 'My Name,' there was a scene where I made a phone call, and Kim Hye Soo apparently liked my voice so much that she made a note of it. Hearing that made me feel amazed and happy. It was totally a boost to my confidence. In many ways, 'My Name' is a project that I'll never forget."(Credit= '_sangmxn_' 'hs_kim_95' Instagram)(SBS Star)