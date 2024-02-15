[SBS Star] "My Friends Were..." Park Shin Hye Shares What Made Her Work Again While Enjoying Uni-Life

이미지 확대하기

Actress Park Shin Hye talked about a time during her university days when she was not involved in any projects for a year.On February 13, Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik, the two leads of JTBC's drama 'Doctor Slump', guested on a YouTube show hosted by comedian Jang Do-yeon.During the show, Jang Do-yeon asked about the actors' experiences with career slumps.Park Shin Hye said although she had not personally experienced a slump, talking about it reminded her of a time during her university days."I've always wanted to go to university and used to daydream about spending time on campus. I wanted to go to school events. Sports festivals, school festivals, and trips with my department mates, all while wearing the department's uniform.", she recalled and added that she did not join any projects for a year while enjoying her time at the university.When the host asked Park Shin Hye about her time at the university, she candidly replied, "I drank every day!", and burst into laughter."I used to drink with my friends until late at night, and my mom told me to wait until the morning to come home since it can be unsafe when it's dark outside. So I used to stay up all night with my friends and then take the subway home in the morning.", Park Shin Hye remarked with a smile.Then, the actress said, "I was having so much fun until one day when I noticed that every single one of my friends was working on projects, and I was the only one without any."Park Shin Hye mentioned that she went to the university alongside actors Go Ara, Kim Beom, Kim So Eun, and Kang Ha Neul; she also said it was when some of them were working on KBS' hit drama 'Boys over Flowers'."Since I was the only one not working while everyone else was, people started asking, 'Shin Hye, why are you not shooting anything these days?'. When I explained that it was because I've been focusing on university life, I was worried that people might think I was making an excuse to hide the fact that I wasn't getting any offers.", she said and added, "Attending the university was my choice. However, I began to question whether I had made a mistake."After sharing that it made her want to take a new project, Park Shin Hye revealed that the new project she took back then was 'You're Beautiful', SBS' popular drama that became one of her representative works."Looking back, I came to think that the one-year-long break was a good thing since it led me to join 'You're Beautiful'. That period gave me the energy and motivation to start working again.", the actress added.(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube)(SBS Star)