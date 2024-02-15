뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "My Friends Were..." Park Shin Hye Shares What Made Her Work Again While Enjoying Uni-Life
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "My Friends Were..." Park Shin Hye Shares What Made Her Work Again While Enjoying Uni-Life

Published 2024.02.15 18:02 View Count
[SBS Star] "My Friends Were..." Park Shin Hye Shares What Made Her Work Again While Enjoying Uni-Life
Actress Park Shin Hye talked about a time during her university days when she was not involved in any projects for a year.

On February 13, Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik, the two leads of JTBC's drama 'Doctor Slump', guested on a YouTube show hosted by comedian Jang Do-yeon.

During the show, Jang Do-yeon asked about the actors' experiences with career slumps.

Park Shin Hye said although she had not personally experienced a slump, talking about it reminded her of a time during her university days.

"I've always wanted to go to university and used to daydream about spending time on campus. I wanted to go to school events. Sports festivals, school festivals, and trips with my department mates, all while wearing the department's uniform.", she recalled and added that she did not join any projects for a year while enjoying her time at the university.
Park Shin Hye
When the host asked Park Shin Hye about her time at the university, she candidly replied, "I drank every day!", and burst into laughter.

"I used to drink with my friends until late at night, and my mom told me to wait until the morning to come home since it can be unsafe when it's dark outside. So I used to stay up all night with my friends and then take the subway home in the morning.", Park Shin Hye remarked with a smile.
Park Shin Hye
Then, the actress said, "I was having so much fun until one day when I noticed that every single one of my friends was working on projects, and I was the only one without any."

Park Shin Hye mentioned that she went to the university alongside actors Go Ara, Kim Beom, Kim So Eun, and Kang Ha Neul; she also said it was when some of them were working on KBS' hit drama 'Boys over Flowers'.
Park Shin Hye
"Since I was the only one not working while everyone else was, people started asking, 'Shin Hye, why are you not shooting anything these days?'. When I explained that it was because I've been focusing on university life, I was worried that people might think I was making an excuse to hide the fact that I wasn't getting any offers.", she said and added, "Attending the university was my choice. However, I began to question whether I had made a mistake."

After sharing that it made her want to take a new project, Park Shin Hye revealed that the new project she took back then was 'You're Beautiful', SBS' popular drama that became one of her representative works.

"Looking back, I came to think that the one-year-long break was a good thing since it led me to join 'You're Beautiful'. That period gave me the energy and motivation to start working again.", the actress added.
Park Shin Hye

(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS뉴스
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지