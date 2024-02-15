[SBS Star] NCT's Thai Member TEN Reveals Why He Thinks He Has Become a 'Korean Boomer'

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group NCT's Thai member TEN shared that he has become a 'Korean boomer' as a result of years of living in the country.On February 11, TEN appeared on MBC's music show 'King of Mask Singer' as 'Stomach Remedy'.On this day, 'Stomach Remedy' battled against 'Fire Extinguisher'; they sang a duet song 'All of My Life' by singer Park Won.After their singing, the results were announced, concluding with the victory of 'Fire Extinguisher'.So, 'Stomach Remedy' had to reveal his identity, and it turned out to be TEN.During the interview that followed, TEN introduced himself as a member of NCT from Thailand, who has been living in Korea for many years now.Then, he was naturally asked about his life in Korea; he said, "I've been in Korea for 11 years already. Starting life in Korea was really tough, but I received a lot of help from my group members."When asked if he ever felt like he became a Korea now that he has lived in Korea for so long, TEN jokingly replied, "Yeah, it's when I go to the sauna with the members." and added with laughter, "Also, it's when I feel like I've become a kkondae―'Korean boomer'."TEN continued, "When the younger members like MARK would say hi to me like, 'Hey, TEN,' I feel a bit uncomfortable," pointing out that he did not refer to him as 'hyung', which is a must in Korean culture when a younger man addresses an older man.To this, Korea-based New Zealander Australian comedian Sam Hammington joked, "Being a 'Korean boomer' isn't bad. I believe foreigners also need to implement a hierarchical structure in their lives."Furthermore, TEN revealed, "I am the second NCT member preparing to be going solo," and he grabbed everyone's attention by revealing the choreography for his solo song 'Nightwalker'.At the end of the interview, TEB commented, "My grandma is a big fan of Super Junior. It was all thanks to my grandma that I started my career in the K-pop industry, because she suggested that I participate in the SM Entertainment's global audition. I thank her a lot."He then sent a thank-you message and smile to his grandmother in Thailand.(Credit= MBC King of Mask Singer)(SBS Star)