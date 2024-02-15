뉴스
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Tells What His Mom Recently Told Him about Not Praising His Looks Raising Him
Published 2024.02.15 14:53 View Count
[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Tells What His Mom Recently Told Him about Not Praising His Looks Raising Him
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO shared that his mother told him how she felt raising him without complimenting how good-looking he was.

On February 14, Cha Eun-woo guested on a YouTube show where they invited K-pop stars to read descriptions of themselves written by others online.

"'The Minister of Department of Good Looks' is Cha Eun-woo's nickname for his remarkable good looks since his school days.", Cha Eun-woo read this description aloud and said it was not true.

"I was just a student who liked playing soccer and basketball and was always busy taking other classes after school. No one called me by that nickname when I was a student.", he clarified.
Cha Eun-woo
According to the singer, his favorite nickname is 'Cha Star' because his mother often uses it when they talk on the phone.

Cha Eun-woo came across the section highlighting his exceptional academic performance in middle school, which said that he ranked third out of all the students in the school; the singer reflected, "Back then, I studied hard to fulfill my responsibilities as a student. Frankly, I got good grades because I took many extra classes outside school."
Cha Eun-woo
The singer became shy when he found the part that said, 'Even as a middle school student, he became famous in the neighborhood for his handsomeness. He was not only one of the students with the highest grades in the school but also served as the school president and captain of both the soccer and basketball teams.'

He asked, "Is filming this video supposed to be this embarrassing?", and added, "Even though I was doing well in everything, I used to worry about not having one thing that I was exceptionally good at. When I told my mom that, she used to tell me that doing everything well is better than anything else."
Cha Eun-woo
Later, Cha Eun-woo reached the part that said, 'He was so good-looking even when he was young that his mother would often hold back on praising his looks because she was afraid she might spoil him. Cha Eun-woo said he used to feel sad about his mom not praising him.'

"Looking back, I think she tried to stop me from becoming arrogant. When we chat over some beer these days, she often tells me, 'It was really tough for mommy, too.'.", Cha Eun-woo said, chuckling.
Cha Eun-woo

(Credit= '1thek Originals - 원더케이 오리지널' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
