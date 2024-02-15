[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Indirectly Mentions His Divorce with Koo Hye Sun

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ahn Jae Hyeon indirectly brought up his divorce with actress Koo Hye Sun during his recent YouTube show recording.On February 14, entertainer Jang Sung-kyu's YouTube show 'Less Genius' (literal translation), featuring Ahn Jae Hyeon and KyuHyun of K-pop boy group Super Junior, was unveiled onlineSince Ahn Jae Hyeon and KyuHyun know each other from game-based TV show 'New Journey to the West,' they were seen playing some games together just like the old days.Following the game where they had to guess the full names of various popular television shows nowadays, Jang Sung-kyu asked Ahn Jae Hyeon an interesting question.Jang Sung-kyu's question was, "Are there any TV shows that you would like to be on?"Right away, Ahn Jae Hyeon answered, "Oh yes, there is this one. I really want to go on MBC's 'I Live Alone'."When asked for a reason, Ahn Jae Hyeon hesitated, unable to provide his answer.A couple of seconds later, Ahn Jae Hyeon said, "You'll probably agree with me on this, but there really isn't anyone else out there living as openly by themselves as I am."Ahn Jae Hyeon's honest words left Jang Sung-kyu and KyuHyun momentarily speechless, then burst into laughter afterward.Previously in August 2019, Koo Hye Sun shared that her 3-year marriage had lost its spark and Ahn Jae Hyeon wanted a divorce.For some time after that, they engaged in a public back-and-forth regarding Ahn Jae Hyeon's alleged desire for a divorce, which Koo Hye Sun disagreed with.About a month later in September, it was revealed that Ahn Jae Hyeon filed for divorce.Then, the celebrity couple officially divorced each other in July 2021.(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram, '스튜디오 와플 - STUDIO WAFFLE' YouTube)(SBS Star)