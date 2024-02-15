[SBS Star] Ahn Jae Hyeon Indirectly Mentions His Divorce with Koo Hye Sun

On February 14, entertainer Jang Sung-kyu's YouTube show 'Less Genius' (literal translation), featuring Ahn Jae Hyeon and KyuHyun of K-pop boy group Super Junior, was unveiled online
Since Ahn Jae Hyeon and KyuHyun know each other from game-based TV show 'New Journey to the West,' they were seen playing some games together just like the old days.
Jang Sung-kyu's question was, "Are there any TV shows that you would like to be on?"
Right away, Ahn Jae Hyeon answered, "Oh yes, there is this one. I really want to go on MBC's 'I Live Alone'."
When asked for a reason, Ahn Jae Hyeon hesitated, unable to provide his answer.
A couple of seconds later, Ahn Jae Hyeon said, "You'll probably agree with me on this, but there really isn't anyone else out there living as openly by themselves as I am."
Ahn Jae Hyeon's honest words left Jang Sung-kyu and KyuHyun momentarily speechless, then burst into laughter afterward.
Previously in August 2019, Koo Hye Sun shared that her 3-year marriage had lost its spark and Ahn Jae Hyeon wanted a divorce.
For some time after that, they engaged in a public back-and-forth regarding Ahn Jae Hyeon's alleged desire for a divorce, which Koo Hye Sun disagreed with.
About a month later in September, it was revealed that Ahn Jae Hyeon filed for divorce.
Then, the celebrity couple officially divorced each other in July 2021.
