[SBS Star] '54' Uhm Junghwa Says She Almost Got Married in Her 30s; Tells Why She Decided Not to


Published 2024.02.15

Actress Uhm Junghwa discussed her views on marriage.

On February 14, Uhm Junghwa appeared as a guest on her close friend model Lee So-ra's YouTube show 'Supermarket So-ra.' 

During their conversation, Lee So-ra curiously asked Uhm Junghwa about marriage; she asked, "Why aren't you getting married? Is it that you have no desire to get married at all?" 

To her question, Uhm Junghwa answered without hesitation, "I've actually never once felt the need to get married." 

Then, she asked with a smile, "How would you react if I were to tell you that I was going to get married? Would you be freaked out a bit?" 

Laughing, Lee So-ra replied, "Yeah, I think so. I would still be happy for you though. Well, considering I'm single too, I'm just glad you're not jumping into marriage."
Uhm Junghwa
Uhm Junghwa
Uhm Junghwa then casually mentioned a story about marriage, "But there were times like this. When I was 38 or 39 years old, I felt frustrated about my age. I wanted to work longer and go further with my career, but it felt almost impossible to be part of this industry as a 40-year-old person. So, I did think about getting married then." 

She continued, "I was with someone back then simply because I thought I should get married. But even then, I didn't want to get married. It didn't feel right. I wanted to push through with my career even though it could be tough." 

She went on, "Marriage isn't my reason for living; I'm all about work. It's what keeps me going and brings me happiness. So yeah. That's why I've never really wanted marriage." 

After that, Uhm Junghwa reflected, "I mean, I'm sure I can get married now and things will still go well with my career. Because you know, marriage got in the way with your career a lot in the past." 

Yet she added, "But I like the way things are now," expressing satisfaction with being single.
 

Born in 1969, Um Junghwa is now 54 years old.

(Credit= '슈퍼마켙 소라' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
