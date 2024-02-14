[SBS Star] Ex-YG Ent. Trainee Wang Jyun Hao Criticizes Korean Agencies for Being Too Harsh on Trainees

이미지 확대하기

Wang Jyun Hao, a former trainee of YG Entertainment, has stirred up attention with his critical comments about Korean management agencies in his recent interview with a Taiwanese media outlet.On February 14, Taiwanese media outlet ETtoday released their interview with Wang Jyun Hao, a Taiwanese member of J-pop group BUGVEL, online.During the interview, Wang Jyun Hao shared differences between Korean and Japanese management agencies.Wang Jyun Hao said, "The training methods in Japan and Korea are quite different. Korea tends to be overly strict, even bordering on inhumane at times."Then, he detailed one incident, "Once, I pretended as if I was throwing away some trash from our dorm, but actually sneaked out to a convenience store with other trainees. I wanted to buy some coke at the time. Unfortunately, we got caught the next day, and I received quite a scolding."Continuously shedding light on the challenges of being a trainee, he added, "Unless you're under a major agency, you often have to rely on money from home. Even after debuting, that support from home remains a must."Following that, Wang Jyun Hao described his life in Japan as a member of BUGVEL, "I'm not entirely satisfied with BUGVEL's activities. If there comes a day when I'm truly content though, I might have to reconsider my career as an artist."But Wang Jyun Hao said that he still feels thankful for all the love and support his fans in Taiwan are giving him despite him being in Japan."It's hard to stay connected with my Taiwanese fans while being based in Japan, but their unwavering support gives me great happiness. Last year kept me incredibly busy. But yeah, I'm gearing up to release a new song in March."Wang Jyun Hao was eliminated from YG Entertainment's debut survival show 'YG TREASURE BOX' in 2018, where he tried to make it into the agency's new boy group TREASURE.The following year, he participated in Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce X 101,' but he unfortunately faced elimination once again.(Credit= Mnet Produce X 101, 'real_wangjyunhao0508' Instagram)(SBS Star)