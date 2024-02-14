뉴스
[SBS Star] "Korean Drama Scene Is..." Lee Jang-woo Reveals Why He Has Not Been in Any Dramas Recently
[SBS Star] "Korean Drama Scene Is..." Lee Jang-woo Reveals Why He Has Not Been in Any Dramas Recently

Published 2024.02.14
[SBS Star] "Korean Drama Scene Is..." Lee Jang-woo Reveals Why He Has Not Been in Any Dramas Recently
Actor Lee Jang-woo shared the reason behind his recent absence from the drama scene.

Recently, Lee Jang-woo shared a video on his YouTube channel where he answered some negative comments about the two udon places and a sundae-guk (a soup-like Korean dish using a type of blood sausage) place he recently opened.

While reading comments, Lee Jang-woo came across a long comment analyzing why he has been focusing on his food businesses instead of acting jobs.

The commenter wrote that Lee Jang-woo was trying new things after feeling less desired in the drama world and that he showcased himself as a food lover on TV shows to get into the food business.

The actor exclaimed, "Wow!", before saying, "In fact, the Korean drama scene is quite a mess right now."; his candid answer made the staff members in the room laugh.
Lee Jang-woo
"We've been experiencing a challenging time. I'm pretty sure the camera operators working in the industry would agree. A lot of them haven't worked on any projects in a while.", remarked Lee Jang-woo.

He continued, "During the golden age of Korean dramas, the industry had ample resources to invest in the dramas. Where has all that money gone now? It's really sad, guys. I used to be the golden boy of MBC and KBS' weekend dramas, which were quite popular. But now, even those dramas are getting low viewership rates."
Lee Jang-woo
Just as he said, Lee Jang-woo has earned the title of the 'prince of weekend drama' after appearing on KBS' 'My Only One', KBS' 'Homemade Love Story', MBC's 'Rosy Lovers', MBC's 'Here Comes Mr. Oh', and many more.

However, the actor seemed to focus more on TV shows after his appearance on MBC's reality television show 'I Live Alone' got attention.

As he continued to make appearances on the show, the actor began to put on weight at a rapid pace, especially after he and two other cast members, comedian Park Na-rae and entertainer Jeon Hyun Moo formed 'Palm Oils', the trio that gained popularity for their love of food.

Following his weight gain, Lee Jang-woo started to receive comments such as, "You are neglecting the fact that you're an actor!"

During a July episode of 'I Live Alone', a plastic chair broke as Lee Jang-woo sat on it; Lee Jang-woo casually remarked, "It happens now and then these days.", and talked about how people have been talking about his weight and his acting career.
Lee Jang-woo
"I've been focusing on filling myself with happiness to keep my acting career going for sixty years. People have been bothering me about my eating habits, and I'd like them to stop. Food brings me joy, and that's what matters to me."

Based on his statements, it appears that his recent activities including 'Palm Oils' and his food businesses are a part of his plan to continue acting jobs for a long time.

As Lee Jang-woo explained that he has not been doing new dramas due to circumstances beyond his control, his next career move has been getting attention.
 

(Credit= MBC I Live Alone, '장금이장우' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지