[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Says She Felt Extremely Nervous About Making a Comeback After Her Marriage

Actress Park Shin Hye opened up about her return to the small screen after a 3-year hiatus following her marriage.On February 13, a new episode of entertainer Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2' featuring Park Shin Hye and her 'Doctor Slump' co-star Park Hyung Sik was premiered.'Doctor Slump' marks the reunion of the two stars after a decade since their previous project 'The Heirs' in 2013, and they shared their experiences of working together for the first time in over 10 years during their talk on the show.Park Shin Hye shyly stated, "I've been getting a lot of messages lately from people who watched 'The Heirs' again on OTT platforms."Park Hyung Sik chimed in, noting how Park Shin Hye had not aged a bit for the last 10 years.Similarly, Park Shin Hye praised Park Hyung Sik's unchanged appearance, saying, "You seriously look the same!"Reflecting on their past collaboration, Park Hyung Sik commented, "Although it's true that we worked on 'The Heirs' together, we barely worked with each other back then. I would say that 'Doctor Slump' is our first time properly working with each other."He continued, "I was so busy back then. I juggled multiple commitments during that time, including filming MBC's television show 'Real Men,' going on concert tours and even participating in musicals. On top of all that, I also had to film 'The Heirs'. Since I wasn't in that many scenes, I would usually just pop in to film one scene, then quickly leave. That's why."Then, Park Shin Hye revealed that she felt particularly nervous during the filming of 'Doctor Slump,' as it was her first project in three years since getting married and giving birth.The actress said, "I usually sleep really well, but I couldn't sleep before the shooting for 'Doctor Slump' began. It was because I was too nervous. I kept worrying, 'Will I be able to deliver my lines well in front of cameras?'"She resumed, "I mean, it had been three years since my last project, you know."However, she added that she thankfully started feeling more at ease after about a week on set.Back in March 2018, it was reported that Park Shin Hye and actor Choi Tae Jun were dating each other.Shortly after, they confirmed their relationship, and stated that they have been with each other since the end of 2017.Then, in November 2021, Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Jun made their plans to marry public and announced they were expecting a baby.Their wedding ceremony took place in January 2022, and they welcomed their baby in May of the same year.(Credit= 'salt_ent' Instagram, 'TEO 테오' YouTube)(SBS Star)