[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Shares that He Dreams of Becoming a Househusband; Explains Why

BAMBAM of K-pop boy group GOT7 revealed his thoughts on marriage.On February 13, Brian of duo FLY TO THE SKY was seen visiting BAMBAM's home as part of his YouTube show 'Clean Freak Brian'.Since BAMBAM is known to be a clean freak himself, he smiled brightly upon finally meeting like-minded person Brian.Right after officially greeting one another, they excitedly exchanged cleaning tips with each other.Seeing Brian demonstrating how he usually cleans his carpet, BAMBAM could not help but express joy and exclaim, "Why do I feel so honored right now?"When Brian heard him say that, he responded with a big smile on his face, "Why do I feel happy talking with another guy while cleaning? Am I going crazy or what?"He then jokingly predicted comments like "You two, just live as solos forever," "Never ever get married, alright?" to be left under this video, and said, "I know, guys. Who said I was going to get married anyway?!"Speaking of marriage, Brian got curious and asked if BAMBAM had any desire to tie the knot, to which BAMBAM replied, "I'm actually not really interested in it."But BAMBAM added, "I do have a specific idea of my dream marriage though. If I ever meet someone I love so much that I'm willing to give up having a tidy house for her, then I'm open to marriage. I even see myself becoming a full-time homemaker. I want to be a househusband if I get married."He also mentioned the idea of putting in her outerwear in the styler every time his wife comes home from work.Hearing this, Brian stated, "I feel exactly the same way. We, people like us, always need to be at home to properly manage it. If we go out to earn money, we'd constantly be thinking to ourselves, 'The house is probably a mess right now.' I'm sure they'll take care of the house well, but I just know that the cleaning won't be up to my standards."BAMBAM laughed hard and enthusiastically agreed with this sentiment.(Credit= 'Mdromeda Studio' YouTube)(SBS Star)