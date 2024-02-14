뉴스
[SBS Star] "As Long as I'm with Them, I..." Park Hyung Sik Tells How Much He Loves 'Wooga Family' Friends
[SBS Star] "As Long as I'm with Them, I..." Park Hyung Sik Tells How Much He Loves 'Wooga Family' Friends

Published 2024.02.14
[SBS Star] "As Long as I'm with Them, I..." Park Hyung Sik Tells How Much He Loves 'Wooga Family' Friends
Actor Park Hyung Sik expressed deep affection for his close circle of friends called 'Wooga Family'; this group includes actor Choi Woo Shik, actor Park Seo Jun, V of K-pop boy group BTS, singer Peakboy, and Park Hyung Sik himself.

Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik, the leads of JTBC's drama 'Doctor Slump', guested on the February 13 episode of the YouTube show 'Salon Drip' hosted by comedian Jang Do-yeon.

During the show, Jang Do-yeon mentioned that both actors seemed to love interacting with others and added, "I'm sure you guys have a lot of people around you."

Park Shin Hye said that while she likes to socialize, she does not enjoy going outside, and Park Hyung Sik also said he prefers staying in.

He continued, "I'm such a homebody. But I like to go outside too when my friends invite me to hang out."; Jang Do-yeon quipped, "You're like a puppy eager to go outside on a snowy day when it comes to your friends!", making the actors laugh.
Park Hyung Sik
Park Hyung Sik then shared how he has been spending his free time lately, saying, "My friends have started playing golf, and I happily followed them. I've been concentrating on improving my golf skills."

"I heard you're in a friend group called 'Wooga Family' with Choi Woo Shik, Park Seo Jun, V, and Peakboy. How do your friends see you?", asked Jang Do-yeon.

Park Hyung Sik replied, "Well... Seo Jun saved me as 'Park Loves-everything' in his phone because I say 'I love it' whenever they suggest something. When my friends ask me if I'd like to go out and eat something, I say, 'Yes! I'd love to!'. If they ask, 'Would you like to hang out at this place?', I say, 'Absolutely! That sounds fantastic!'. If they ask again, 'What about this other place?', I'm like, 'Oh, I love it!'."
Park Hyung Sik
When Jang Do-yeon asked, 'What if you don't feel like it?', Park Hyung Sik responded, "Well, if I'm spending time with my friends, I don't care where we go. Except for hell, of course."

"Whether we hang out outside or have a casual get-together at my place while enjoying some snacks and drinks, anything would be nice.", he added.

After hearing what Park Hyung Sik said, Park Shin Hye pointed at him and said, "He has a really nice personality."

"No matter what we do, I just love spending time with them.", Park Hyung Sik added, expressing his love for his 'Wooga Family' friends.
Park Hyung Sik

(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
