[SBS Star] 'Ryu Sung-jae ♥' Han Ye Seul Reveals, "I've Been Hurt a Lot in the Past, but Now..."

Actress Han Ye Seul opened up about her past relationships as well as her current relationship with 10-year younger former stage actor Ryu Sung-jae.On February 13, Han Ye Seul uploaded a new Q&A video on her YouTube channel.Throughout this video, Han Ye Seul answered various questions from her subscribers.Han Ye Seul started by saying, "When I'm hungry, I just eat whatever's available. I'm not picky when it comes to food," then she mentioned enjoying food like rice with chicken breast, perilla leaves and spinach, which she never gets sick of.She then added that she avoids taking any supplements because they do not sit well with her digestion.Speaking about fan meetings, Han Ye Seul expressed, "I'm aware that a lot of you want me to hold a fan meeting. It's not like I find fan meetings uncomfortable or unpleasant or anything. But there were definitely times when I worried that not many people will come to the event. Ultimately though, fan meetings are organized by my agency, so we'll simply have to wait to see if they'll hold one soon."Afterward, Han Ye Seul briefly discussed her work plans, "Lately, I've only been receiving few offers. I'm eager to try something new, perhaps a project on Netflix."When a question about her relationship with Ryu Sung-jae came up, Han Ye Seul commented, "I met my boyfriend after entering my 40s. I've had my fair share of relationships before, but none of them were easy. I've been hurt a lot in the past, too."She continued, "But through ups and downs in the past, I got to learn a lot about relationships. Thanks to that, I'm able to maintain a good relationship with my present one. I also could tell how amazingly I get along with my boyfriend now."Concluding her thoughts, Han Ye Seul said, "I've learned the importance of understanding and compromise. It's really important to express your feelings of love to them. Constantly expressing your feelings of love is key in any loving relationships."Han Ye Seul made her relationship with Ryu Sung-jae public in May 2021; they have now been together for about four years.(Credit= 'han_ye_seul_' Instagram, '한예슬 is' YouTube)(SBS Star)