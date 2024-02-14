[SBS Star] 'Ryu Sung-jae ♥' Han Ye Seul Reveals, "I've Been Hurt a Lot in the Past, but Now..."

On February 13, Han Ye Seul uploaded a new Q&A video on her YouTube channel.
Throughout this video, Han Ye Seul answered various questions from her subscribers.
Han Ye Seul started by saying, "When I'm hungry, I just eat whatever's available. I'm not picky when it comes to food," then she mentioned enjoying food like rice with chicken breast, perilla leaves and spinach, which she never gets sick of.
She then added that she avoids taking any supplements because they do not sit well with her digestion.
Afterward, Han Ye Seul briefly discussed her work plans, "Lately, I've only been receiving few offers. I'm eager to try something new, perhaps a project on Netflix."
She continued, "But through ups and downs in the past, I got to learn a lot about relationships. Thanks to that, I'm able to maintain a good relationship with my present one. I also could tell how amazingly I get along with my boyfriend now."
Concluding her thoughts, Han Ye Seul said, "I've learned the importance of understanding and compromise. It's really important to express your feelings of love to them. Constantly expressing your feelings of love is key in any loving relationships."
Han Ye Seul made her relationship with Ryu Sung-jae public in May 2021; they have now been together for about four years.
