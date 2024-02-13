[SBS Star] BAMBAM Details the Time When MARK Threw a MacBook in the Air During a Fight

On February 9, BAMBAM released a new episode of his YouTube show 'Bam House' featuring MARK.
During their conversation, BAMBAM and MARK recalled their time as trainees at JYP Entertainment, as well as their early debut memories.
That was when BAMBAM brought up about MARK throwing a MacBook into the air in anger, "We used to fight a lot, and there were moments in the past during our arguments when I thought, 'Wow, he really is wealthy, isn't he?'"
Then, BAMBAM recounted one particular incident, "You know how MacBooks weren't as common like 10 years ago, right? He once threw his MacBook while we fought. I got so angry then, but now that I think about it, it's like, 'He threw a MacBook? How rich does one have to be able to threw their MacBook like that?'"
He resumed, "Because my English wasn't good, I just assumed that they were talking behind my back. So, as soon as MARK entered my room, I furiously said something to him. I don't remember what exactly. Due to the things I said to him though, MARK fumed and said, 'I didn't say a thing about you!' Then, he threw his MacBook near me."
MARK then added a few details that BAMBAM failed to remember, "Okay, so basically, Peniel and I were going to grab something to eat, so we were simply discussing that. After our discussion, I went up to BAMBAM and said, 'Let's go eat, BAMBAM.' But BAMBAM was like, 'Stop talking sxxt about me! I heard everything!'"
Afterward, BAMBAM shared why he misheard them, "MARK and Peniel were the same age, so they hung out a lot. I joined them often, but I sometimes would kind of feel as if I was a third wheeler. So, I thought they were saying things like, 'Isn't BAMBAM annoying?'"
BAMBAM and MARK continued to reminisce about enjoyable memories from the past after that.
(Credit= '뱀집' YouTube)
(SBS Star)