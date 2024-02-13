뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Gun Reveals, "A Reality Dating Show Recently Asked Me to Participate in the Show!"
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Gun Reveals, "A Reality Dating Show Recently Asked Me to Participate in the Show!"

Published 2024.02.13
[SBS Star] Lee Dong Gun Reveals, "A Reality Dating Show Recently Asked Me to Participate in the Show!"
Actor Lee Dong Gun shared that he was recently asked to participate in a reality dating show. 

On February 12, Lee Dong Gun appeared as a guest on his close friend actor Kim Ji Suk's YouTube show 'Jewel Inside Me'. 

While speaking together, Lee Dong Gun mentioned going to see a fortune teller with comedian Kim Jun-ho on SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy'. 
Kim Ji Suk and Lee Dong Gun
Lee Dong Gun told Kim Ji Suk, "Remember I went to see a fortune teller? She was really good. It was fascinating how she got everything right. About half of the things she said were about my future though, so let's see about that."

Kim Ji Suk responded, "Oh yeah, didn't she see you with a woman? And also a son in you?" 

Nodding, Lee Dong Gun stated, "Yeah, she did. One thing she said that stuck with me is when she advised me not to date anyone until I'm 50. I can't stop thinking about that, because it really made me feel quite bad about myself."

Then, the actor bitterly added, "Well, I'm sure I'll meet someone when fate decides the time is right." 

With a hearty chuckle, Kim Ji Suk playfully comforted him by saying, "It's okay. You've just got seven more years to go." 
Kim Ji Suk and Lee Dong Gun
Lee Dong Gun responded, "Actually... Yesterday, I got asked to take part in a reality dating show. When my manager told me about it, I was like, 'Oh, as a host?' My manager's answer took me by surprise. Apparently, I was asked to join the show as a participant!" 

Kim Ji Suk started cracking up and remarked, "Really? No! No, don't do that to Dong Gun! We all must protect him! He can't date anyone before 50!" 

Lee Dong Gun also laughed and commented, "Yeah, that was exactly my reaction as well. So, I told my manager, 'No, no! Say no to that right away!'"
 
Kim Ji Suk declared, "I'll make sure you don't date anyone until you're 50. You must be protected at all costs. Otherwise, something bad may happen to you!" 

In response to this, Lee Dong Gun nodded in gratitude, acknowledging Kim Ji Suk's sentiment.
 

(Credit= '김지석 [내 안의 보석]' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
