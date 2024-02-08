뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] PHOTO COLLECTION: Actors Come to the 'Dead Man' VIP Premiere with Big Smiles
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] PHOTO COLLECTION: Actors Come to the 'Dead Man' VIP Premiere with Big Smiles

Published 2024.02.08 17:42 View Count
[SBS Star] PHOTO COLLECTION: Actors Come to the 'Dead Man' VIP Premiere with Big Smiles
On February 6, numerous actors came to the VIP premiere of 'Dead Man' to show their support to the leads―Cho Jinwoong and Kim Hee Ae. 

Attendees including Yoo Seung Ho, Uhm Junghwa, Lee Yeonhee, Han Seung Yeon, Gong Seung-yeon, Park Hee-soon and Song Jae Hee-Ji So-yeon couple were spotted with big smiles on their faces as they entered the venue. 
Dead Man VIP premiere
Dead Man VIP premiere
Dead Man VIP premiere
Dead Man VIP premiere
Dead Man VIP premiere
Dead Man VIP premiere
Dead Man VIP premiere
Dead Man VIP premiere
Dead Man VIP premiere
Dead Man VIP premiere
Dead Man VIP premiere
Dead Man VIP premiere
Dead Man VIP premiere
Dead Man VIP premiere
Dead Man VIP premiere
Dead Man VIP premiere
Dead Man VIP premiere
Dead Man VIP premiere
Dead Man VIP premiere
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS뉴스
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지