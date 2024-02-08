[SBS Star] PHOTO COLLECTION: Actors Come to the 'Dead Man' VIP Premiere with Big Smiles
Lee NarinSeoul
Published2024.02.08 17:42ViewView Count
On February 6, numerous actors came to the VIP premiere of 'Dead Man' to show their support to the leads―Cho Jinwoong and Kim Hee Ae.
Attendees including Yoo Seung Ho, Uhm Junghwa, Lee Yeonhee, Han Seung Yeon, Gong Seung-yeon, Park Hee-soon and Song Jae Hee-Ji So-yeon couple were spotted with big smiles on their faces as they entered the venue.
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)
(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.