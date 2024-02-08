[SBS Star] PHOTO COLLECTION: Actors Come to the 'Dead Man' VIP Premiere with Big Smiles

이미지 확대하기

On February 6, numerous actors came to the VIP premiere of 'Dead Man' to show their support to the leads―Cho Jinwoong and Kim Hee Ae.Attendees including Yoo Seung Ho, Uhm Junghwa, Lee Yeonhee, Han Seung Yeon, Gong Seung-yeon, Park Hee-soon and Song Jae Hee-Ji So-yeon couple were spotted with big smiles on their faces as they entered the venue.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)