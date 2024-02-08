[SBS Star] "I Feel Small, Because..." Eun Jiwon Talks about His Post-Divorce Dating Experiences

이미지 확대하기

Eun Jiwon of K-pop boy group SECHSKIES said being divorced made him less confident in dating.On the February 6 episode of SBS' television show 'Dolsing Fourmen' which stars four divorced male cast members, some familiar faces made an appearance.Members of first-generation K-pop boy groups, Eun Jiwon, Moon Hee Jun of H.O.T., and Joon Park of g.o.d, appeared on the episode as guests.During the show, one of the cast members, Tak Jae Hoon, said it is well-known among those who know Eun Jiwon that he has not been dating for a while.Lee Sang Min, another cast, asked Eun Jiwon why he stopped dating; he replied, "Well, I'm careful about entering a romantic relationship because of my age.""Now, I need to think about the possibility of getting married again when I start a relationship with someone. But it's not like I completely stopped dating. I just had been careful about dating someone.", Eun Jiwon, 45, clarified."I know he's telling the truth.", Moon Hee Jun added, "I mean, Jiwon is popular with women.""In fact, people occasionally approach me to tell me that they have feelings for Jiwon. He hasn't been dating simply because he's been avoiding it.", he said."Eun Jiwon is just like me, then.", Tak Jae Hoon chimed in, adding, "I don't think it's necessary to be in a relationship, but I know I can if I want to."Eun Jiwon then said to the 'Dolsing Fourmen' members, "I'm sure you all can relate to this because we have similar experiences.", implying their status as divorced men.He continued, "I feel small when dating someone because I think we're not on equal footing. Since I've divorced once, I can't help but feel smaller and less confident when I date someone new. And it's something I can't ignore."Everyone else in the studio nodded at what Eun Jiwon said, except for Tak Jae Hoon, who remarked, "Oh, I didn't know you cared about it. I figured you wouldn't mind, like me.""I think Tak Jae Hoon is the only one who doesn't worry about these things. He's just so confident in front of anyone!", Lee Sang Min exclaimed, making everyone giggle.Meanwhile, Eun Jiwon married a non-celebrity woman two years older than him in 2010; their marriage ended about two years later, in 2012.(Credit= 'SBS Entertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)