뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Feel Small, Because..." Eun Jiwon Talks about His Post-Divorce Dating Experiences
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Feel Small, Because..." Eun Jiwon Talks about His Post-Divorce Dating Experiences

Published 2024.02.08 14:59 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Feel Small, Because..." Eun Jiwon Talks about His Post-Divorce Dating Experiences
Eun Jiwon of K-pop boy group SECHSKIES said being divorced made him less confident in dating.

On the February 6 episode of SBS' television show 'Dolsing Fourmen' which stars four divorced male cast members, some familiar faces made an appearance.

Members of first-generation K-pop boy groups, Eun Jiwon, Moon Hee Jun of H.O.T., and Joon Park of g.o.d, appeared on the episode as guests.

During the show, one of the cast members, Tak Jae Hoon, said it is well-known among those who know Eun Jiwon that he has not been dating for a while.

Lee Sang Min, another cast, asked Eun Jiwon why he stopped dating; he replied, "Well, I'm careful about entering a romantic relationship because of my age."

"Now, I need to think about the possibility of getting married again when I start a relationship with someone. But it's not like I completely stopped dating. I just had been careful about dating someone.", Eun Jiwon, 45, clarified.
Eun Jiwon
"I know he's telling the truth.", Moon Hee Jun added, "I mean, Jiwon is popular with women."

"In fact, people occasionally approach me to tell me that they have feelings for Jiwon. He hasn't been dating simply because he's been avoiding it.", he said.

"Eun Jiwon is just like me, then.", Tak Jae Hoon chimed in, adding, "I don't think it's necessary to be in a relationship, but I know I can if I want to."
Eun Jiwon
Eun Jiwon then said to the 'Dolsing Fourmen' members, "I'm sure you all can relate to this because we have similar experiences.", implying their status as divorced men.

He continued, "I feel small when dating someone because I think we're not on equal footing. Since I've divorced once, I can't help but feel smaller and less confident when I date someone new. And it's something I can't ignore."
Eun Jiwon
Everyone else in the studio nodded at what Eun Jiwon said, except for Tak Jae Hoon, who remarked, "Oh, I didn't know you cared about it. I figured you wouldn't mind, like me."

"I think Tak Jae Hoon is the only one who doesn't worry about these things. He's just so confident in front of anyone!", Lee Sang Min exclaimed, making everyone giggle.
 

Meanwhile, Eun Jiwon married a non-celebrity woman two years older than him in 2010; their marriage ended about two years later, in 2012.

(Credit= 'SBS Entertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS뉴스
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 방송관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • 발행인 : 방문신
  • 편집인, 청소년보호책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지