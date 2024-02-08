뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Says, "Our Love Isn't the Fiery Type, but I've Been Drawn to Sang Soon for 10 Years"
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Says, "Our Love Isn't the Fiery Type, but I've Been Drawn to Sang Soon for 10 Years"

Published 2024.02.08 13:27 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Says, "Our Love Isn't the Fiery Type, but I've Been Drawn to Sang Soon for 10 Years"
K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri demonstrated deep affection for singer Lee Sang Soon―her husband of 10 and a half years. 

On February 7, Lee Hyo-ri appeared as a guest on model Lee So-ra's YouTube show 'Supermarket So-ra.' 

During their conversation, Lee Hyo-ri talked about her life on Jeju Island with Lee Sang Soon. 

"Our life on Jeju Island isn't like a romantic movie. I don't dress nicely at home, neither does Sang Soon. He's in fact even worse than me. The bottoms of his socks are always super black. Sometimes, he would even take them off and playfully toss them onto my face. It's crazy like that." 
Lee Hyo-ri
Laughing, Lee So-ra shared how cute that was, and commented, "But you two probably have a lot of arguments, right? Living on a small secluded island means you'll inevitably spend more time together whether you want to or not, so..." 

Lee Hyo-ri's answer surprised Lee So-ra; she said, "No, actually. We barely fight. Over the past 10 years of our marriage, we've probably only had one or two fights. And even then, they were about trivial things like why I was going to Seoul too often or why I was working too much." 

Lee So-ra responded, "Wow, I'm amazed. So, all your fights are basically love fights." 
Lee Hyo-ri
Lee Hyo-ri said, "Well, yes. These days, however, we often discuss whether we can confidently call what we have 'love'. We're just not sure if we're living together simply because we started to live together, or it's due to the fact that we actually get along with one another well. But what I'm certain of is that our love isn't the fiery, passionate type." 

The K-pop star continued, "If a random dog bit my husband's hand, then I don't think I can say, 'Bite my hand instead,' but I can definitely try to chase it away," then laughed hard.

She added, "The other day, I asked Sang Soon if he would be willing to take my place in a dangerous situation where I'm about to die. His answer was, 'I'm not sure. I don't think I can say anything for certain.' I wasn't upset after I heard his answer though, because it was likely that I would give him the same answer." 

Wrapping up the topic, Lee Hyo-ri noted, "One thing I'm sure of is that my husband has had me hooked for over 10 years."
 

(Credit= '슈퍼마켙 소라' YouTube, 'myswitzerlandkr' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지