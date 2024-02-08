[SBS Star] Lee Hyo-ri Says, "Our Love Isn't the Fiery Type, but I've Been Drawn to Sang Soon for 10 Years"

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri demonstrated deep affection for singer Lee Sang Soon―her husband of 10 and a half years.On February 7, Lee Hyo-ri appeared as a guest on model Lee So-ra's YouTube show 'Supermarket So-ra.'During their conversation, Lee Hyo-ri talked about her life on Jeju Island with Lee Sang Soon."Our life on Jeju Island isn't like a romantic movie. I don't dress nicely at home, neither does Sang Soon. He's in fact even worse than me. The bottoms of his socks are always super black. Sometimes, he would even take them off and playfully toss them onto my face. It's crazy like that."Laughing, Lee So-ra shared how cute that was, and commented, "But you two probably have a lot of arguments, right? Living on a small secluded island means you'll inevitably spend more time together whether you want to or not, so..."Lee Hyo-ri's answer surprised Lee So-ra; she said, "No, actually. We barely fight. Over the past 10 years of our marriage, we've probably only had one or two fights. And even then, they were about trivial things like why I was going to Seoul too often or why I was working too much."Lee So-ra responded, "Wow, I'm amazed. So, all your fights are basically love fights."Lee Hyo-ri said, "Well, yes. These days, however, we often discuss whether we can confidently call what we have 'love'. We're just not sure if we're living together simply because we started to live together, or it's due to the fact that we actually get along with one another well. But what I'm certain of is that our love isn't the fiery, passionate type."The K-pop star continued, "If a random dog bit my husband's hand, then I don't think I can say, 'Bite my hand instead,' but I can definitely try to chase it away," then laughed hard.She added, "The other day, I asked Sang Soon if he would be willing to take my place in a dangerous situation where I'm about to die. His answer was, 'I'm not sure. I don't think I can say anything for certain.' I wasn't upset after I heard his answer though, because it was likely that I would give him the same answer."Wrapping up the topic, Lee Hyo-ri noted, "One thing I'm sure of is that my husband has had me hooked for over 10 years."(Credit= '슈퍼마켙 소라' YouTube, 'myswitzerlandkr' Instagram)(SBS Star)