[SBS Star] BIBI Says Song Joong Ki Gave Her Money to Buy a New Phone After Hearing that She Wanted It
Published 2024.02.08 10:55 View Count
[SBS Star] BIBI Says Song Joong Ki Gave Her Money to Buy a New Phone After Hearing that She Wanted It
Singer/actress BIBI praised actor Song Joong Ki during her recent appearance on 'Radio Star'.

On February 7 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', BIBI was the guest of the day. 

While BIBI was speaking with the hosts, she mentioned that it has been about four years since her debut, and she has built both her musical and acting career during that time.

In response to her words, one of the hosts Kim Gu-ra said, "Your achievements in the industry are pretty incredible. I heard that your movie even made it to the Cannes Film Festival. Is that right?" 

Slightly blushing, BIBI answered, "Yeah, one of my movies 'Hopeless' was presented in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival. So, I attended the festival last year. It was in fact my first time attending any film festivals." 
BIBI
After that, BIBI revealed what it was like to work with the 'Hopeless' lead Song Joong Ki; she stated, "He was awesome." 

She continued, "Song Joong Ki bought me a new phone as well. It was the newest mobile phone available at that point." 

With a confused look on his face, Kim Gu-ra responded, "The latest phone? Were you using a 2G phone at the time or something? It's very unusual for someone to buy their co-worker a phone as a gift, because most people nowadays already have good phones. It's strange that he bought you one." 
BIBI
Laughing, BIBI replied, "No, no. It wasn't like I was using a 2G phone or anything. Another 'Hopeless' actor Hong Xa Bin received the same phone from Song Joong Ki." 

Then, she shared what happened, "When we were on a break from our shooting, I was scrolling through my phone and kind of excitedly said, 'Oh, this phone is apparently coming out soon!' I wasn't saying that to anyone specifically, but Song Joong Ki heard me saying it, and he was like, 'Order it!'" 

She resumed, "After that, Song Joong Ki transferred money to my bank account so that I could just buy the phone myself. He sent me the precise amount of money needed to cover the cost of the phone!" 

Upon hearing this, all the hosts and other guests went, "Wow, that's so cool of him to just send you money for it right away. What an amazing guy." 
BIBI
(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'hi_songjoongki' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
