[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Once Again Expresses His Jealousy About Yim Siwan Being in 'Squid Game 2'

K-pop boy group ZE:A's member Hwang Kwang Hee once again expressed his jealousy about his group mate Yim Siwan being in the next season of 'Squid Game'.On February 6 episode of ENA X Channel S' television show 'I Am Ground', the members of 'I Am Ground'―Hwang Kwang Hee, Son Dongpyo of boy group MIRAE, actors Lee Sang Yeob and Kim Min Gue―traveled to Rhodes, the largest of Greece's Dodecanese islands.There, the four guys happened to speak to a married couple from the United Kingdom while having some drinks at a bar.Their conversation started as the members heard the couple speaking about Korean celebrities.Hearing some names of Korean celebrities, Lee Sang Yeob went up to them and asked, "Have you seen those Korean people in real life?" in which the British couple answered, "No, we've only seen them on TV."As the couple showed much interest in them and their show, they all joined tables to speak to each other more comfortably.Continuing the topic about Korean celebrities after joining tables, Lee Sang Yeob asked which celebrities from Korea they know.The couple responded, "Oh, we definitely know Son Heung-min. We're also familiar with BTS," making the guys proud.Then, they told them, "As for content, we know 'Gangnam Style' and 'Squid Game,' of course," adding with excitement, "'Squid Game' was huge in the UK. It's still much-talked-about. Everyone's waiting for 'Squid Game 2' at the moment. We're really looking forward to watching it!"In response to their comment about 'Squid Game', Hwang Kwang Hee said, "Oh, one of the new cast members of 'Squid Game 2' is in the same group as me. I'm really jealous of him! I'm too jealous that I can't even get a good night's sleep these days!"Despite feeling incredibly jealous, Hwang Kwang Hee still took the time to share more about his bandmate with the couple, proving his constant love-and-hate feelings for Yim Siwan.Hwang Kwang Hee said to them, "His name is Yim Siwan. Please remember his name."(Credit= ENA X Channel S I Am Ground, 'Netflix Korea 넷플릭스 코리아' YouTube)(SBS Star)