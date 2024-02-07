[SBS Star] "Place Me on Your Lap, Not the Sofa!" Romance Coach Park Min Young Teaches Na In Woo

이미지 확대하기

Park Min Young of 'Marry My Husband' was seen coaching her co-star Na In Woo on how to make a romantic scene look real.On February 7, the behind-the-scenes footage from the 11th and 12th episodes of tvN's drama 'Marry My Husband' was posted on tvN's YouTube channel.'Marry My Husband' tells the story of 'Kang Ji-won' who was killed after witnessing her husband's affair with her best friend.However, 'Kang Ji-won' gets a second chance to live as she goes back ten years; she then starts seeking revenge.Park Min Young played 'Kang Ji-won', and Na In Woo played 'Yoo Ji-hyuk', the biggest ally on her journey of revenge who secretly loves her.In the video, Park Min Young and Na In Woo rehearsed a scene where 'Kang Ji-won' tries to get 'Yoo Ji-hyuk' up after he faints.Park Min Young tried very hard to lift Na In Woo's upper body, but he did not move at all; "Why are you so heavy?", the actress complained, and they laughed together.The video showed Park Min Young, who has more experience in acting than Na In Woo, helping the actor with romantic scenes as their characters became a couple in a recent episode.Park Min Young and Na In Woo sat next to each other on a sofa to rehearse a scene where 'Kang Ji-won' and 'Yoo Ji-hyuk' share an intimate moment while watching TV.When Park Min Young asked Na In Woo, "What should a man and woman in a relationship do when they're sitting on a sofa next to each other with the TV on?", he immediately put his arm around Park Min Young's shoulder.The actress looked at him and playfully remarked, "Who are you trying to be, my dad?", before bursting into laughter.The two actors talked about how their characters would react in the romantic situation and carefully planned their gestures to bring the scene to life."I'll get up and try to leave. Then you should pull me back down and make me sit.", Park Min Young told Na In Woo.As they practiced the scene, Na In Woo followed Park Min Young's instructions and put her right beside him on the sofa.Park Min Young casually mentioned, "Guys usually have the girl sit on their lap in situations like this."; the director teased Na In Woo about having to teach him everything.(Credit= 'tvN drama' YouTube)(SBS Star)