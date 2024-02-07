뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Hyun Woo Shares the Pressure He Felt Being in the Same Frame as Handsome Daniel Henney
Published 2024.02.07
Actor Lee Hyun Woo shared how much pressure he felt about having to be in the same frame as actor Daniel Henney, who is known for his good looks. 

On February 7, Lee Hyun Woo sat down for an interview with the press to speak about his recently-premiered movie 'Dog Days'. 

In 'Dog Days', Lee Hyun Woo acts a character named 'Hyun', who happened to start looking after his girlfriend's dog 'Sting' while she was away to Africa. 

Then one day, 'Daniel' (Daniel Henney) visits him and claims himself to be the owner of 'Sting'; 'Hyun' soon finds out 'Daniel' is his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. 
Dog Days
During the press interview, Lee Hyun Woo was asked, "Did you feel any pressure to act alongside Daniel Henney, given his tall and good-looking appearance?" 

Lee Hyun Woo gave his honest answer, "Yes, I certainly did! I felt 1,000% pressured," then chuckled.  

He gave some details afterward, "While we were shooting our movie, I actually even asked the director if it was okay for us, Daniel Henney and I, to be in the same frame." 

Laughing, he continued, "Our characters spent much time together, but my character had to shine just as much as his character. I just wasn't sure if that would work with Daniel Henney looking so attractive like that." 

He resumed, "But I realized that with Daniel Henney next to me, and considering how amazing he appears, it was more likely for the audience to take a liking to my character as well. The moment I began thinking that way, all my concerns disappeared." 
Dog Days
Following that, Lee Hyun Woo revealed what it was like to work with Daniel Henney. 

"Daniel Henney has such a sweet image, but I would say that he is even sweeter in person. He's the definition of a gentleman. I've been in this industry long enough to work with numerous sunbaes and hyungs. Each of them had their own charm, but Daniel Henney was simply an incredible person." 

"He is nice, sweet and gentle. He is also manly. I probably would never be able to become like him, but every time I spent time with him, I couldn't stop thinking, 'Wow, I really wanted to become like him.'" 
Dog Days
(Credit= CJ ENM) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
