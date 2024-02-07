[SBS Star] You Jae Phil Talks About the Time When JIN Touched His Heart at an End-of-the-Year Event

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer You Jae Phil shared that JIN of K-pop boy group BTS touched his heart at an end-of-the-year event.Recently, You Jae Phil's interview was uploaded on YouTube.In this interview, You Jae Phil told interesting behind-the-scenes stories of the many interviews he had done so far.While on the topic, You Jae Phil was asked if there was any artist that he wanted to interview in the future.Without hesitation, You Jae Phil responded, "It's JIN. I want to interview JIN of BTS."Then, You Jae Phil went on to reveal something that happened between him and JIN in the past."This was back in 2020. During the red carpet event at SBS Gayo Daejeon, I was interviewing the members of BTS. Since it was less than a week before the new year, the group's leader RM said, 'Our oldest member JIN is turning 30 soon. So, I hope the best for him.' at the end of the interview. To this, I jokingly said, 'I'm actually turning 30 next year too!' I was in fact turning 30, but I was just trying to join their joke for fun.""JIN's response was completely unexpected though. As soon as I said that, he came up to me and said, 'Oh! Nice to meet you, my friend!' Then, he shook my hand. Such a reaction from a superstar like JIN gave me so much good energy and great confidence."After that, You Jae Phil explained why that was so meaningful to him, "That was my fourth year as the Gayo Daejeon's red carpet interviewer. I never told JIN this, but since we were the same age and stuff, I mentally relied on JIN a lot during my interviews. It might be a weird thing to say, but he's always been my friend in my mind. After four years, he acknowledged our friendship. It's hard not to feel thrilled about that, you know? It was an unforgettable moment for me."Then, he sent him a video message; You Jae Phil said loud and clear, "Hey, JIN. Are you watching this right now? As far as I know, you'll be discharging from the military in June. Stay healthy until then, and I hope to see you again after your discharge!"(Credit= 'iMBC연예' YouTube, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)