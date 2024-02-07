[SBS Star] You Jae Phil Talks About the Time When JIN Touched His Heart at an End-of-the-Year Event

Recently, You Jae Phil's interview was uploaded on YouTube.
In this interview, You Jae Phil told interesting behind-the-scenes stories of the many interviews he had done so far.
While on the topic, You Jae Phil was asked if there was any artist that he wanted to interview in the future.
Without hesitation, You Jae Phil responded, "It's JIN. I want to interview JIN of BTS."
"This was back in 2020. During the red carpet event at SBS Gayo Daejeon, I was interviewing the members of BTS. Since it was less than a week before the new year, the group's leader RM said, 'Our oldest member JIN is turning 30 soon. So, I hope the best for him.' at the end of the interview. To this, I jokingly said, 'I'm actually turning 30 next year too!' I was in fact turning 30, but I was just trying to join their joke for fun."
"JIN's response was completely unexpected though. As soon as I said that, he came up to me and said, 'Oh! Nice to meet you, my friend!' Then, he shook my hand. Such a reaction from a superstar like JIN gave me so much good energy and great confidence."
Then, he sent him a video message; You Jae Phil said loud and clear, "Hey, JIN. Are you watching this right now? As far as I know, you'll be discharging from the military in June. Stay healthy until then, and I hope to see you again after your discharge!"
(SBS Star)