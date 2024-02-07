[SBS Star] KARINA Says Her Sister Is Stressed Because She Once Said, "My Sister Is Prettier than I Am"

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group aespa's member KARINA shared that her older sister has been feeling stressed because she once said on air, "My sister is prettier than I am."On February 6, KARINA guested on comedienne Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2'.As Jang Do-yeon spotted KARINA walking into the studio, she exclaimed, "Wow, you're so beautiful, KARINA! You don't even seem real!"When KARINA sat down, Jang Do-yeon could not stop gasping at her beauty.She then curiously asked, "What would you rate your beauty out of 10?"Blushing, KARINA answered, "I don't know. Maybe 7 out of 10? I don't think it's a 10. That's for sure. It's not a 6 either, so probably 7 out of 10," which made Jang Do-yeon go, "What? That's ridiculous!"The two stars began their talk afterward, and at some point, KARINA started talking about her older sister."My older sister is a nurse. She's the kindest person on the planet. I've never seen such a kind person in my entire life. When I was a trainee, she would put a box of Band-Aid in my bag and stuff.""But I gave her a hard time when I was a teenager. I would bite and punch her for fun that I sometimes bruised her."To this, Jang Do-yeon playfully remarked, "Maybe that's why she became a nurse," making KARINA burst out laughing.Then, KARINA continued with her story about her older sister, "She hides the fact that she's my sister. But I once said on air that she was prettier than I was, and apparently, that started stressing her out like crazy."She laughed and continued, "Her response to my on-air reveal was, 'I can't even go outside because of you. Don't ever say that kind of stuff again, ever!'"KARINA was born in 2000, and her older sister is said to be five years older than she is―born in 1995.(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)