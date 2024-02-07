뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] KARINA Says Her Sister Is Stressed Because She Once Said, "My Sister Is Prettier than I Am"
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] KARINA Says Her Sister Is Stressed Because She Once Said, "My Sister Is Prettier than I Am"

Published 2024.02.07 11:34 View Count
[SBS Star] KARINA Says Her Sister Is Stressed Because She Once Said, "My Sister Is Prettier than I Am"
K-pop girl group aespa's member KARINA shared that her older sister has been feeling stressed because she once said on air, "My sister is prettier than I am." 

On February 6, KARINA guested on comedienne Jang Do-yeon's YouTube show 'Salon Drip 2'. 

As Jang Do-yeon spotted KARINA walking into the studio, she exclaimed, "Wow, you're so beautiful, KARINA! You don't even seem real!" 

When KARINA sat down, Jang Do-yeon could not stop gasping at her beauty. 

She then curiously asked, "What would you rate your beauty out of 10?" 

Blushing, KARINA answered, "I don't know. Maybe 7 out of 10? I don't think it's a 10. That's for sure. It's not a 6 either, so probably 7 out of 10," which made Jang Do-yeon go, "What? That's ridiculous!" 
KARINA
KARINA
The two stars began their talk afterward, and at some point, KARINA started talking about her older sister. 

"My older sister is a nurse. She's the kindest person on the planet. I've never seen such a kind person in my entire life. When I was a trainee, she would put a box of Band-Aid in my bag and stuff." 

"But I gave her a hard time when I was a teenager. I would bite and punch her for fun that I sometimes bruised her." 

To this, Jang Do-yeon playfully remarked, "Maybe that's why she became a nurse," making KARINA burst out laughing. 

Then, KARINA continued with her story about her older sister, "She hides the fact that she's my sister. But I once said on air that she was prettier than I was, and apparently, that started stressing her out like crazy."

She laughed and continued, "Her response to my on-air reveal was, 'I can't even go outside because of you. Don't ever say that kind of stuff again, ever!'" 
 

KARINA was born in 2000, and her older sister is said to be five years older than she is―born in 1995.  

(Credit= 'TEO 테오' YouTube, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지