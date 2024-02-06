[SBS Star] Kangnam & Fujita Sayuri Reveal the Reason Why They Stopped Being Friends for 7 Years

이미지 확대하기

Singer Kangnam revealed why he and his close friend, Fujita Sayuri, a Japanese television personality based in Korea, once had cut ties with each other for seven years.On February 5, Kangnam uploaded a new episode of his YouTube show where Fujita Sayuri guested."In today's guest, I invited my dear friend whom I've reconnected with after some time apart. We grew distant to the point where we even ended our connection with each other at one point. She didn't even attend my wedding.", Kangnam said, then added, "Well, to be fair, I didn't invite her."As Kangnam expressed how reluctant he was to invite this guest who knows every little thing about his past, Fujita Sayuri entered the studio."Why did you choose to invite me out of everyone? You're practically inviting yourself to your funeral.", she said, making Kangnam burst into laughter.While the two reminisced about how close they used to be, they mentioned when they distanced themselves from each other.Fujita Sayuri said, "When Kangnam's popularity rose, he became so busy that we didn't see each other as often as we used to. Then, one day, I came across news of Kangnam in a major car accident. I was extremely concerned, so I made multiple phone calls to him, around 20 to 30 times. But he didn't answer once.""Considering how many times I called, I expected him to call me back within a few days. However, there was no response from him. That's when I blocked his number.", she remarked.Kangnam said, "At that time, I didn't know what happened. After that incident, I did sense a weird vibe from Sayuri. I wondered why she was avoiding my contacts. But I shrugged it off, knowing how easily she gets upset over the smallest things. I simply decided to give her some space, assuming we'd have a chance to catch up in the future. And we went without speaking to one another for seven years."Kangnam then recalled their first encounter after the incident in which they cleared the air and regained their friendship."We unexpectedly encountered each other at a television show set, completely unaware that we would both be appearing on the same episode", he recalled.According to Kangnam, Fujita Sayuri told him at the studio that she was still mad at him for not returning her phone calls after the car accident; he said that was when he finally realized why they had not seen each other for years."So I told her why I didn't call her back, back then. The accident I had was quite a big one. Even after I was released from the hospital, it took me some time to properly move my body again. Many people contacted me at that time, but I was unable to reply to most of them.""After I explained all that, Sayuri cheerfully said, 'Okay, then!'. Just like that, she became friendly again! The long-standing misunderstanding between us suddenly disappeared. Five minutes later, we were like best friends again.", Kangnam remarked.(Credit= '동네친구 강나미 [Kangnami]' YouTube)(SBS Star)