뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Sends a Message to His Girlfriend; Is He Getting Married Soon?
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Sends a Message to His Girlfriend; Is He Getting Married Soon?

Published 2024.02.06 17:43 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Sends a Message to His Girlfriend; Is He Getting Married Soon?
Many are wondering if singer Kim Jong-kook is getting married soon after watching the most recent episode of 'Running Man'. 

On February 4 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members of 'Running Man' were spotted rating each other's outfit of the day. 

Prior to the recording, the production team specifically told the 'Running Man' members to come to the site wearing the kind of stuff they would wear on a daily basis. 

When they all arrived, the production team asked them to rate each other's style, and those wearing clothes that were good value for money got more points. 
Kim Jong-kook
Kim Jong-kook wore his favorite color; he arrived in a completely black outfit from head to toe. 

Standing up, the singer showed off his outfit of the day and received questions from the members about his fashion before being awarded points. 

To questions asking if he could explain his style, Kim Jong-kook emphasize the cheapness of it by saying, "It's nice, isn't it? But I've had all these for a long time. Look at my sneakers. You can actually tell that they're old just by looking at them." 
Kim Jong-kook
During the Q&A session that continued afterward, HAHA asked out of the blue, "Do you have a girlfriend?" 

With a confused look, Kim Jong-kook responded, "What? That's totally irrelevant though! Why are you asking me a question about my 'girlfriend' now?" 

Since Kim Jong-kook gave a 'vague' answer to HAHA's question about having a girlfriend, Ji Suk-jin playfully commented, "You guys saw that? Jong-kook didn't deny it. He's totally getting married soon. I heard that he's even going around at the moment, searching for his newlywed home." 

But Kim Jong-kook strongly denied Ji Suk-jin's claims, "Seriously? Why are you saying that?!"
Kim Jong-kook
When Kim Jong-kook was asked if he could send a video message to his current girlfriend, however, he surprisingly said with a smile, "Please wait a little." 
 
Following Kim Jong-kook's message, Yu Jae Soek exclaimed, "I had no idea you would send your 'girlfriend' a video message! Does this mean that Jong-kook really is in a relationship...? Hmm..." 

Kim Jong-kook did not give any more details after that though. 
Kim Jong-kook
(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지