[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Sends a Message to His Girlfriend; Is He Getting Married Soon?

Many are wondering if singer Kim Jong-kook is getting married soon after watching the most recent episode of 'Running Man'.On February 4 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members of 'Running Man' were spotted rating each other's outfit of the day.Prior to the recording, the production team specifically told the 'Running Man' members to come to the site wearing the kind of stuff they would wear on a daily basis.When they all arrived, the production team asked them to rate each other's style, and those wearing clothes that were good value for money got more points.Kim Jong-kook wore his favorite color; he arrived in a completely black outfit from head to toe.Standing up, the singer showed off his outfit of the day and received questions from the members about his fashion before being awarded points.To questions asking if he could explain his style, Kim Jong-kook emphasize the cheapness of it by saying, "It's nice, isn't it? But I've had all these for a long time. Look at my sneakers. You can actually tell that they're old just by looking at them."During the Q&A session that continued afterward, HAHA asked out of the blue, "Do you have a girlfriend?"With a confused look, Kim Jong-kook responded, "What? That's totally irrelevant though! Why are you asking me a question about my 'girlfriend' now?"Since Kim Jong-kook gave a 'vague' answer to HAHA's question about having a girlfriend, Ji Suk-jin playfully commented, "You guys saw that? Jong-kook didn't deny it. He's totally getting married soon. I heard that he's even going around at the moment, searching for his newlywed home."But Kim Jong-kook strongly denied Ji Suk-jin's claims, "Seriously? Why are you saying that?!"When Kim Jong-kook was asked if he could send a video message to his current girlfriend, however, he surprisingly said with a smile, "Please wait a little."Following Kim Jong-kook's message, Yu Jae Soek exclaimed, "I had no idea you would send your 'girlfriend' a video message! Does this mean that Jong-kook really is in a relationship...? Hmm..."Kim Jong-kook did not give any more details after that though.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)