[SBS Star] 'Vincenzo' Actors Battle over Who Received More Gifts from Song Joong Ki Couple
[SBS Star] 'Vincenzo' Actors Battle over Who Received More Gifts from Song Joong Ki Couple

Published 2024.02.06 16:20 View Count
[SBS Star] 'Vincenzo' Actors Battle over Who Received More Gifts from Song Joong Ki Couple
Yoon Byung Hee, Cho Han Cheul and Lim Cheol-soo, the three actors from 2021's hit K-drama 'Vincenzo, were spotted speaking highly of the 'Vincenzo' lead Song Joong Ki and his wife former British actress Katy Louise Saunders. 

On February 6, JTBC's television show 'Actors Club' (literal title) released a part of their next episode prior to the broadcast. 

In this video, Yoon Byung Hee, Cho Han Cheul and Lim Cheol-soo went camping together. 

As they talked together, Lim Cheol-soo gave each of them a cup of hot coffee that he brought from home. 

While pouring coffee into cups, Lim Cheol-soo bragged, "This coffee is something that I got from Joong Ki. He bought me a coffee machine as a gift when I moved to a new home."
Actors Club
Sounding jealous, Cho Han Cheul commented, "Joong Ki... Why didn't he give me one?" then asked, "Does he... Does he give you a lot of gifts?" 

Lim Cheol-soo answered, "Not a lot, but this was a coffee machine that I've always wanted. You can make any kinds of coffee with that machine. So, I don't really go to coffee shops these days." 
 
Then, Cho Han Cheul suddenly remembered receiving a bottle of good Italian olive oil from Katy Louise Saunders, and quickly told them about it. 

Yoon Byung Hee went after, "Oh, I received a handmade raspberry pie from her as well." 

But when Lim Cheol-soo said that he also received the same pie from Katy Louise Saunders, Yoon Byung Hee suddenly turned disappointed.  

Cho Han Cheul then proudly stated, "You know, I actually had been invited with only a few other people to the couple's home once. Katy made us some pasta." 
Actors Club
Actors Club
After all of them were done showing off their strong bond with Song Joong Ki-Katy Louise Saunders couple, they went silent, looking as if they realized what they had been doing up to that point was so child-like. 

Cho Han Cheul back in the studio, watching this scene, laughed and added, "Joong Ki is such an awesome guy. He really takes good care of everybody around him." 
Actors Club
(Credit= JTBC Actors Club, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
