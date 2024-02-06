[SBS Star] "We're Not Very Close, But He..." Kim Go-eun Recalls Unexpected Phone Call from Park Jung Min

On February 4, singer Jung jae-hyung posted a new episode of his YouTube show where Kim Go-eun guested.
The actress talked about her upcoming film, 'Exhuma', directed by Jang Jae-hyun.
While talking about the film, Kim Go-eun remembered when Park Jung Min called her out of the blue and recommended that she join the cast of Jang Jae-hyun's new project.
"I got a phone call from Park Jung Min while filming TVING's drama 'Yumi's Cells', sitting in the car, waiting for my scene to come.", she said.
Kim Go-eun mentioned that they are not particularly close and added, "I mean, there has to be a solid reason for us to call each other."
"Park Jung Min kept mentioning how much he loves and admires Jang Jae-hyun and what a great experience it was working on 'Svaha: The Sixth Finger' with the director. He then recommended joining the cast of 'Exhuma', explaining that it's Jang Jae-hyun's next work. He told me that I'll be getting a script for it soon. I was like, 'Ah, so that's what it was all about.'.", Kim Go-eun said.
"When I read the script, my mind immediately started imagining how the scenes would play out. And the cast members were impressive, too. I thought getting to watch them perform would be a great opportunity. More than anything, I've been eager to work with Choi Min-sik sunbae-nim. Collaborating with him is truly a rare opportunity. The combination of the cast got me interested."
Meanwhile, 'Exhuma', which stars Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hae-jin, and Lee Do Hyun, is set to release on February 22.
(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, SHOWBOX)
(SBS Star)