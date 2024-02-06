뉴스
[SBS Star] "We're Not Very Close, But He..." Kim Go-eun Recalls Unexpected Phone Call from Park Jung Min
[SBS Star] "We're Not Very Close, But He..." Kim Go-eun Recalls Unexpected Phone Call from Park Jung Min

Published 2024.02.06 14:42 Updated 2024.02.06 14:44 View Count
[SBS Star] "We're Not Very Close, But He..." Kim Go-eun Recalls Unexpected Phone Call from Park Jung Min
Actress Kim Go-eun remembered when actor Park Jung Min called her and asked her to consider joining the 'Exhuma' cast.

On February 4, singer Jung jae-hyung posted a new episode of his YouTube show where Kim Go-eun guested.

The actress talked about her upcoming film, 'Exhuma', directed by Jang Jae-hyun.

While talking about the film, Kim Go-eun remembered when Park Jung Min called her out of the blue and recommended that she join the cast of Jang Jae-hyun's new project.

"I got a phone call from Park Jung Min while filming TVING's drama 'Yumi's Cells', sitting in the car, waiting for my scene to come.", she said.

Kim Go-eun mentioned that they are not particularly close and added, "I mean, there has to be a solid reason for us to call each other."
Kim Go-eun & Park Jung Min
Kim Go-eun chuckled and continued, "But when I got the call, he suddenly started gushing about Jang Jae-hyun. He was like, 'You know director Jang Jae-hyun, right? He is a genuinely nice person. I love him as a fellow human being.'. I had no idea why he was telling me that out of the blue."

"Park Jung Min kept mentioning how much he loves and admires Jang Jae-hyun and what a great experience it was working on 'Svaha: The Sixth Finger' with the director. He then recommended joining the cast of 'Exhuma', explaining that it's Jang Jae-hyun's next work. He told me that I'll be getting a script for it soon. I was like, 'Ah, so that's what it was all about.'.", Kim Go-eun said.
Kim Go-eun & Park Jung Min
During the show, Kim Go-eun mentioned that the script of 'Exhuma' itself was attractive enough; "It might sound corny, but I thought that it was something different.", she remarked.

"When I read the script, my mind immediately started imagining how the scenes would play out. And the cast members were impressive, too. I thought getting to watch them perform would be a great opportunity. More than anything, I've been eager to work with Choi Min-sik sunbae-nim. Collaborating with him is truly a rare opportunity. The combination of the cast got me interested."

Meanwhile, 'Exhuma', which stars Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hae-jin, and Lee Do Hyun, is set to release on February 22.
Kim Go-eun & Park Jung Min

(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, SHOWBOX)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
