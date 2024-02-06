뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Don't Know How You Guys Do It" Park Shin Hye Imagines Herself as a K-Pop Star
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Don't Know How You Guys Do It" Park Shin Hye Imagines Herself as a K-Pop Star

Published 2024.02.06 14:07 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Don't Know How You Guys Do It" Park Shin Hye Imagines Herself as a K-Pop Star
Actress Park Shin Hye shared that she would never have been able to pull off being a K-pop star. 

On February 2, Park Shin Hye and her 'Doctor Slump' co-star Park Hyung Sik of K-pop boy group ZE:A guested on Hyeri of girl group Girl's Day's YouTube show 'Hyell's Club'. 

While the three stars spoke over some drinks, Hyeri brought up an intriguing fact about Park Shin Hye's past, "You once wanted to become a K-pop star, didn't you? You were preparing for it as well." 

Park Shin Hye shyly responded, "Yeah, you're right. I did, indeed. That was when I was really young, but yeah." 
Park Shin Hye
When asked what it would have been like for her if she did enter the K-pop industry, Park Shin Hye shook her head sideways and laughed hard. 

Then, she commented, "I probably would've done my best at all times, but I don't think I would've been mentally stable. I would've struggled so much." 

She elaborated on her statement, "You know, you always have to make sure that you don't make any mistakes on stage and bear the pressure about being constantly exposed to the public, especially having to look good in front of people all the time." 

She continued, "There was this one time when I went on the huge stage. I literally felt sick at the time. I mean, the stage shook as people on the stage moved around at the same time!" 

The actress added, "It was for Jang Keun Suk's concert at Tokyo Dome, and after having that experience, I was like, 'Wow, this is not easy at all. How do K-pop stars do this? It's impressive that they repeatedly do this.'" 
Park Shin Hye
Hyeri responded, "But I still think you've been a great K-pop star. You probably would've been the 'center' of your group." 

With zero confidence, Park Shin Hye replied, "Do you honestly think I would be the 'center'? I'm not too sure about that..." 

To this, Park Hyung Sik said, "Well, one thing I'm sure is that you have the eyes of the 'center' positioned K-pop star. Your eyes are seriously huge! Whenever I look straight at you during our scenes, I can't help but think to myself, 'Oh my...! How are her eyes that big?!'"; his remark made Park Shin Hye burst out laughing. 
 

(Credit= '혜리' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지