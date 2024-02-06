[SBS Star] "I Don't Know How You Guys Do It" Park Shin Hye Imagines Herself as a K-Pop Star

이미지 확대하기

Actress Park Shin Hye shared that she would never have been able to pull off being a K-pop star.On February 2, Park Shin Hye and her 'Doctor Slump' co-star Park Hyung Sik of K-pop boy group ZE:A guested on Hyeri of girl group Girl's Day's YouTube show 'Hyell's Club'.While the three stars spoke over some drinks, Hyeri brought up an intriguing fact about Park Shin Hye's past, "You once wanted to become a K-pop star, didn't you? You were preparing for it as well."Park Shin Hye shyly responded, "Yeah, you're right. I did, indeed. That was when I was really young, but yeah."When asked what it would have been like for her if she did enter the K-pop industry, Park Shin Hye shook her head sideways and laughed hard.Then, she commented, "I probably would've done my best at all times, but I don't think I would've been mentally stable. I would've struggled so much."She elaborated on her statement, "You know, you always have to make sure that you don't make any mistakes on stage and bear the pressure about being constantly exposed to the public, especially having to look good in front of people all the time."She continued, "There was this one time when I went on the huge stage. I literally felt sick at the time. I mean, the stage shook as people on the stage moved around at the same time!"The actress added, "It was for Jang Keun Suk's concert at Tokyo Dome, and after having that experience, I was like, 'Wow, this is not easy at all. How do K-pop stars do this? It's impressive that they repeatedly do this.'"Hyeri responded, "But I still think you've been a great K-pop star. You probably would've been the 'center' of your group."With zero confidence, Park Shin Hye replied, "Do you honestly think I would be the 'center'? I'm not too sure about that..."To this, Park Hyung Sik said, "Well, one thing I'm sure is that you have the eyes of the 'center' positioned K-pop star. Your eyes are seriously huge! Whenever I look straight at you during our scenes, I can't help but think to myself, 'Oh my...! How are her eyes that big?!'"; his remark made Park Shin Hye burst out laughing.(Credit= '혜리' YouTube)(SBS Star)