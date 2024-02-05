[SBS Star] DARA·BADA Recall SUHO Singing EXO 'Growl' at a Random Celebrity Gathering All by Himself

이미지 확대하기

Singer BADA, who tied the knot with a non-celebrity man in 2017, recalled when she held a gathering for her wedding guests; one of them was SUHO of K-pop boy group EXO.On February 2, BADA and K-pop artist DARA guested on SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show'.DARA shared how BADA, who is known for being very outgoing, surprised her, an introvert, in the past."BADA invited me to a group chat with fifty other celebrities!", DARA recalled, " She told us to get along when we didn't know each other at all."BADA said that those people were her wedding guests and said, "Since they were all going to attend my wedding, I thought it would be nice to organize a gathering beforehand. I believed it would make everyone feel more comfortable at the wedding.""You know, the bride and groom get together with their families before the wedding. I wanted to do the same thing for my wedding guests so they could get to know each other before the wedding.", BADA remarked.DARA resumed, "I felt my energy drained just from watching the group chat. Imagine how I felt at the gathering, surrounded by sunbaes I had never met before!""After a while, when DARA told me how she felt that day, I was genuinely sorry but couldn't help bursting into laughter.", BADA said, "In the past, I didn't know much about introverts. I thought that was the best way to make everyone feel comfortable.""BADA sat ten people at each table and said, 'Come on, get to know each other!'. I wanted to leave early, but I couldn't bring myself to say it out loud. So I stayed there until it was over.", said DARA.BADA then remarked, "People were quite awkward around each other, so I tried to fix that. There were many singers there, and I suggested that they each sing the intro of their songs.""I remember her bringing all the girl group hoobaes together and telling us, 'I'll show you how it's done.'. She then went first. It was during the day, and everyone was sober.", said DARA.Then, BADA mentioned SUHO, who was at the gathering that day; "When I think about how SUHO did EXO's 'Growl' by himself that day, I'm thankful and sorry.", she said."Everyone sang for me, even though they must have felt embarrassed. Looking back, I can't believe I made them do such things! All those hoobaes were kind enough to sing the intros of their songs.", the singer said, expressing how grateful she was.(Credit= 'cultwoshow' 'kimjuncotton' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)