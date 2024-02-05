뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL HYOJUNG Shares She Was Only Allowed to Use Her E-Mail for the First 4 Years
LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL HYOJUNG Shares She Was Only Allowed to Use Her E-Mail for the First 4 Years

Published 2024.02.05 15:51 View Count
[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL HYOJUNG Shares She Was Only Allowed to Use Her E-Mail for the First 4 Years
HYOJUNG of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL shared how strict things were back when she made her debut. 

Recently, a new video of entertainer Lee Su Ji and girl group Kep1er's YouTube show, with HYOJUNG as their guest, was released online. 

While speaking with Lee Su Ji and the members of Kep1er, HYOJUNG mentioned how time flies and added, "It has already been nine years since my debut." 

Then, she said, "Things really seems to have changed in the industry in the last decade. All companies definitely had different rules, but back in my days, a lot of companies had much stricter rules." 
HYOJUNG
When asked if she could tell them some of the big differences, HYOJUNG picked 'having phones in the early debut stage' as the first great difference. 

HYOJUNG stated, "These days, many K-pop idols are allowed their phones even when they had just debuted. But I wasn't given a phone until my fourth year. It wasn't just me; all OH MY GIRL members didn't have a phone for the first four years working in the K-pop business." 

Gasping, Lee Su Ji asked, "Really?! Wow, how did you communicate with each other, with your company, with friends and family without a phone for that long?!" 

HYOJUNG chuckled and commented, "Well, I used my e-mail. Since I didn't have a phone to check my e-mail, I used to check my e-mail at my agency all the time. There was a shared computer there." 

The K-pop star continued, "Because I was the leader, my company used to e-mail me, not the other girls. Every time I received an important e-mail from them, I had to gather everyone and let them know about it." 

She added, "We were also given a tablet computer to share at one point as well. If we weren't with each other, we would communicate by sending an e-mail using the tablet computer. We used our e-mail to talk with our family too." 
HYOJUNG
After listening to this, Lee Su Ji responded, "Oh, it must've been hard to keep in touch with people you know." 

Nodding, HYOJUNG stated, "Yeah, it was. It was hard to stay close. Even with those I got close during shootings, I had to ask for their e-mail and contact them through e-mail only, so..." 
 

HYOJUNG's group, OH MY GIRL, is a third-generation K-pop group that made their debut in April 2015. 

(Credit= '스튜디오 호락호락' YouTube, 'official.ohmygirl' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBSi 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 뉴스서비스부문 대표 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 1577-1003
  • Email newsservice@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지