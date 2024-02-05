[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL HYOJUNG Shares She Was Only Allowed to Use Her E-Mail for the First 4 Years

이미지 확대하기

HYOJUNG of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL shared how strict things were back when she made her debut.Recently, a new video of entertainer Lee Su Ji and girl group Kep1er's YouTube show, with HYOJUNG as their guest, was released online.While speaking with Lee Su Ji and the members of Kep1er, HYOJUNG mentioned how time flies and added, "It has already been nine years since my debut."Then, she said, "Things really seems to have changed in the industry in the last decade. All companies definitely had different rules, but back in my days, a lot of companies had much stricter rules."When asked if she could tell them some of the big differences, HYOJUNG picked 'having phones in the early debut stage' as the first great difference.HYOJUNG stated, "These days, many K-pop idols are allowed their phones even when they had just debuted. But I wasn't given a phone until my fourth year. It wasn't just me; all OH MY GIRL members didn't have a phone for the first four years working in the K-pop business."Gasping, Lee Su Ji asked, "Really?! Wow, how did you communicate with each other, with your company, with friends and family without a phone for that long?!"HYOJUNG chuckled and commented, "Well, I used my e-mail. Since I didn't have a phone to check my e-mail, I used to check my e-mail at my agency all the time. There was a shared computer there."The K-pop star continued, "Because I was the leader, my company used to e-mail me, not the other girls. Every time I received an important e-mail from them, I had to gather everyone and let them know about it."She added, "We were also given a tablet computer to share at one point as well. If we weren't with each other, we would communicate by sending an e-mail using the tablet computer. We used our e-mail to talk with our family too."After listening to this, Lee Su Ji responded, "Oh, it must've been hard to keep in touch with people you know."Nodding, HYOJUNG stated, "Yeah, it was. It was hard to stay close. Even with those I got close during shootings, I had to ask for their e-mail and contact them through e-mail only, so..."HYOJUNG's group, OH MY GIRL, is a third-generation K-pop group that made their debut in April 2015.(Credit= '스튜디오 호락호락' YouTube, 'official.ohmygirl' Facebook)(SBS Star)