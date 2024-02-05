[SBS Star] Ahn Bo Hyun Says 'Yumi's Cells' Made His Grandma Believe that Kim Go-eun Was His Girlfriend

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ahn Bo Hyun shared a funny story about his grandmother, who thought that actress Kim Go-eun was his real-life girlfriend after watching their on-screen romance in 'Yumi's Cells'.Ahn Bo Hyun guested on the January 4 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', where he talked about his grandmother.The host, comedian Shin Dong-yeob, mentioned how Ahn Bo Hyun has been working nonstop and asked, "Is it true that your grandmother is the biggest reason for your hard work?"Ahn Bo Hyun nodded and said that his grandmother gets worried when he does not appear on television."These days, many new dramas are released on streaming platforms instead of being shown on TV. I won't be on TV for almost a year when I'm in those dramas. But since my grandmother doesn't know much about streaming services, she's worried that I might starve if I don't appear on TV.", he said with a chuckle.Shin Dong-yeob laughed and said, "The best thing you can do for her is to star in daily or weekend television dramas."According to Ahn Bo Hyun, his grandmother thinks what's happening in her grandson's drama is reality."She once called me after watching a scene in a drama where I was in a car accident. She thinks that everything is live-broadcast.", he said with a smile.The actor resumed, "In JTBC's drama 'Itaewon Class', my character was beaten by his father in a scene. My grandmother was heartbroken after watching it."Then, Ahn Bo Hyun shared how his grandmother thought he and Kim Go-eun were in a romantic relationship after watching them play lovers in TVING's drama 'Yumi's Cells'."My grandmother saw me playing romance for the first time while watching 'Yumi's Cells'. She told me hesitantly, 'That girl seemed quite nice.'. That's when I realized she thought Kim Go-eun and I were in a relationship in real life.""She then asked questions like, 'Does she like to eat raw fish?', and 'If you two come to Busan, can you show her to me?'. She's such a pure person.", the actor remarked.(Credit= TVING, SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)