[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE YUQI & MINNI Reveal that They Used to Have Feelings for the Same Guy
[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE YUQI & MINNI Reveal that They Used to Have Feelings for the Same Guy

Published 2024.02.05
[SBS Star] (G)I-DLE YUQI & MINNI Reveal that They Used to Have Feelings for the Same Guy
YUQI and MINNI of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE shared that they used to have feelings for the same guy. 

On February 3 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', the five members of (G)I-DLE―YUQI, MINNI, MIYEON, SOYEON and SHUHUA―joined as guests. 

During the conversation with the hosts, YUQI carefully said, "Now that we're in the seventh year in the industry, I feel like I can finally tell you this story." 
Knowing Brothers
Looking at twinkling eyes of the hosts, eager to find out what the story is about, YUQI resumed, "Back in the day, MINNI and I were roommates. We were like 16 and 17 at the time. We shared everything with each other." 

She continued, "There was this guy that I started liking; he made my heart fluttered for the very first time. And we were talking then. One day though, MINNIE was just drying her hair in our room, and I saw his name pop up on her phone. Since I didn't know that he and MINNI were talking as well, I got a massive panic attack." 

She went on, "After calming myself down, I asked MINNI if she was speaking to him. Her response was, 'Yeah. Do you as well...?' It turned out that guy was a backstabber. We used to be completely open with each other until that point, so things got quite awkward between us after that day. It wasn't like we did anything wrong, but it felt like we did." 
Knowing Brothers
Then, YUQI said that they made a rule following that day, which now applies to all members of (G)I-DLE. 

"We promised one another that we weren't going to talk to the same guy anymore. Since the same sort of issue could come up between all of us, we applied this rule to everyone in our group." 

To this, SOYEON responded, "You know what? Let's detail that rule a little bit now. Why don't we just tell each other who you're talking to the moment you begin speaking to him? How about we run the system on a first-come-first-serve system?" and the four girls agreed to this. 
Knowing Brothers
After that, the hosts asked, "Stuff like that can happen as you guys are always in the same setting. Was that guy under the same agency as you two?" 

Both YUQI and MINNI hesitated and could not give them the answer, making them conclude the guy was under the same agency as them. 

(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
