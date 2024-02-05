뉴스
[SBS Star] Daniel Henney Says He Gets Along So Well with His Wife Despite a 13-Year Age Gap
[SBS Star] Daniel Henney Says He Gets Along So Well with His Wife Despite a 13-Year Age Gap

Published 2024.02.05
[SBS Star] Daniel Henney Says He Gets Along So Well with His Wife Despite a 13-Year Age Gap
Korean-American actor Daniel Henney shared that he gets along with his wife Japanese-American actress Ru Kumagai so well despite their 13-year age difference. 

On February 4, Daniel Henney appeared as a guest on a popular YouTube show hosted by three comedians―Lee Yong-ju, Jung Jae-hyung and Kim Min-soo. 

During their talk, the hosts congratulated Daniel Henney on his recent marriage. 

In response to this, Daniel Henney smiled and commented, "Thank you very much. It took me long enough. Waiting until this age to get married was completely worthwhile. You know, it takes a while for guys to mature. I feel like I got married at the perfect time." 
Daniel Henney
After that, Kim Min-soo mentioned his wife being 13 years younger than he is, then joked, "How could you?! You son of a...!" 

Laughing, Daniel Henney responded to his playful remark, "Well, yeah. It might be a valid thing for you to say. But I honestly wasn't thinking about our age gap when we started dating. She's very mature. It's a 13-year difference, but it works perfectly." 

Then, they asked how they met, and Daniel Henney began by stating, "We met quite 'normally'. We had some mutual friends, and they thought she would be right for me. Back then, she was working at a restaurant. So, I went to the restaurant. The restaurant had really good beer, which I love. They also served amazing burgers. As she worked there, we just started talking like that."  

The hosts jokingly asked if he ate his burger and drank his beer like a Korean commercial to impress her, Daniel Henney pretended like he was eating and drinking in a commercial, making them go wild. 
Daniel Henney
But Daniel Henney explained that he did not do that, in fact, he spoke to her about books as he saw her reading a book behind the hostess desk. 

"The first thing I remember talking to her about was books. She was always reading a book behind the hostess desk. She was reading every time I saw her, and she put her book down when customers came in. As I watched her read, I asked her what her favorite book was." 

"My favorite author is Murakami Haruki. So, I asked her if she knew him as well. She said no, so I bought all the books by Murakami Haruki and gave them to her as a gift." 

The hosts once again joked, "Wow, that sounds more romantic because she was reading a book. If she was using her phone, the conversation would have started like, 'What's your favorite mobile game?' 'Who's your favorite TikToker?' 'What kind of TikTok challenges do you like?'"; their remark made Daniel Henney burst into great laughter. 
 

(Credit= ' 'rukumagai' Instagram, '피식대학Psick Univ' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
