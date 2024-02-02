[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cho Sae-ho Specifies the Time His Fiancee Made His Heart Race Too Fast

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer Cho Sae-ho described the recent moment his wife-to-be almost gave him a heart attack.On February 1, Cho Sae-ho uploaded a video on his YouTube channel.In this video, Cho Sae-ho met up with his friends at a Korean-style pub in Hannam-dong, Seoul.With his friends, he freely discussed his upcoming marriage that recently made headlines.Cho Sae-ho said, "All reports described my fiancée as a beautiful and intelligent office worker. I don't know how the description came out like that. I mean, from my point of view, she's absolutely gorgeous. But I never said that she was smart and beautiful with my own mouth," then chuckled.When asked if he had officially proposed to her yet, Cho Sae-ho said, "No, not yet. I'm still thinking about how I'm going to do it, because I have to do it well."He continued, "I'm just really excited that someone will be there, welcoming me when I get home after work."Later, Cho Sae-ho said that he did some intensive workouts before he came to the pub and added, "I got my heart racing quite fast today."To this, his friends playfully asked, "Doesn't your heart beat quickly when you're with your fiancée?"Brightly smiling, Cho Sae-ho answered, "Of course! Why do you even ask such an obvious question?!"He then said, "Actually, I almost had a heart attack a short time ago. My fiancée was like, 'Oppa!' as she opened the door. And my heart couldn't take that."He laughed and added, "So, I asked her if she could be out of my sight for a bit. I basically asked her to go into another room for a little while." and exclaimed, "Oh, I just experienced a rapid heartbeat recalling that moment!"Last month, it was revealed that 41-year-old Cho Sae-ho has been dating a non-celebrity girlfriend who is nine years younger than he is for about a year.They said to have connected through their interest in fashion; Cho Sae-ho's agency stated that he wishes to marry her before the year ends.(Credit= '조세호 CHO SAE HO' YouTube)(SBS Star)