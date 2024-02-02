[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cho Sae-ho Specifies the Time His Fiancee Made His Heart Race Too Fast

On February 1, Cho Sae-ho uploaded a video on his YouTube channel.
In this video, Cho Sae-ho met up with his friends at a Korean-style pub in Hannam-dong, Seoul.
With his friends, he freely discussed his upcoming marriage that recently made headlines.
When asked if he had officially proposed to her yet, Cho Sae-ho said, "No, not yet. I'm still thinking about how I'm going to do it, because I have to do it well."
He continued, "I'm just really excited that someone will be there, welcoming me when I get home after work."
To this, his friends playfully asked, "Doesn't your heart beat quickly when you're with your fiancée?"
Brightly smiling, Cho Sae-ho answered, "Of course! Why do you even ask such an obvious question?!"
He then said, "Actually, I almost had a heart attack a short time ago. My fiancée was like, 'Oppa!' as she opened the door. And my heart couldn't take that."
He laughed and added, "So, I asked her if she could be out of my sight for a bit. I basically asked her to go into another room for a little while." and exclaimed, "Oh, I just experienced a rapid heartbeat recalling that moment!"
Last month, it was revealed that 41-year-old Cho Sae-ho has been dating a non-celebrity girlfriend who is nine years younger than he is for about a year.
They said to have connected through their interest in fashion; Cho Sae-ho's agency stated that he wishes to marry her before the year ends.
(Credit= '조세호 CHO SAE HO' YouTube)
(SBS Star)