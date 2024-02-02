[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Tells 'Running Man' PDs What the Cast Members Want in a New Member

이미지 확대하기

Singer Kim Jong-kook and 'Running Man' producers discussed finding a new member as actress Jeon So Min left the show last year.On February 1, Kim Jong-kook posted a video titled, 'I Asked the 'Running Man' Producers about Casting a New Member', on his YouTube channel.Kim Jong-kook sat down with the production team of SBS' television show 'Running Man' and expressed his excitement to introduce them to his subscribers.During a conversation with the producers, Kim Jong-kook mentioned the empty spot in the show's cast following Jeon So Min's departure."We are looking for a new member of 'Running Man'. Do you have any suggestions?", Kim Jong-kook asked, and one of the producers responded, "Someone with a cheerful personality would be great."Kim Jong-kook suggested 'renting out' the position instead of adding another regular member; "I think that could be a nice option. When the show gets too structured, it's challenging for us members to keep it entertaining.", he explained.The main producer suggested casting K-pop artists and said, "I think it would be a great addition. I'm fine with everything else if the person can get along with the other members. I don't think age would be a big deal, either, because the 'Running Man' members all have youthful lifestyles."Then, Kim Jong-kook told the producers what the 'Running Man' members thought about this issue.He said, "In fact, we cast members have specific criteria for our team.""When considering a new member, we'll focus on their personality. We've been doing this show for a long time without any trouble. Morality matters.", Kim Jong-kook said, and the producers nodded in agreement.Meanwhile, Jeon So Min joined 'Running Man' in April 2017 and left the show in November 2023, after six years.After Jeon So Min left, the show has been temporarily going on with the remaining six regular members, Yu Jae Seok, Ji Suk-jin, Kim Jong-kook, HAHA, Song Ji-hyo, and Yang Sechan, joined by various guests.(Credit= '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK' YouTube, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)