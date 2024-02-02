뉴스
[SBS Star] "MIYEON Is Just Full of Herself" YUQI Says She Is the Prettiest Out of All (G)I-DLE Members
Published 2024.02.02 13:39 View Count
K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's Chinese member YUQI claimed that she is the most beautiful among all the members. 

On February 1, YUQI guested on entertainers Tae Jae Hoon and Shin Kyu-jin's YouTube show. 

At the beginning of the show, YUQI showcased some dance moves while introducing (G)I-DLE's new track 'Super Lady.'

After her dance, she described the song as an awesome song that exudes confidence, with the highlight choreography being power walking.
YUQI
Since YUQI showed such a great amount of confidence like the song, Tae Jae Hoon commented, "You don't seem nervous at all." 

To this, YUQI stated, "I've never felt nervous. I don't know why people get nervous, to be honest. A lot of people tend to feel nervous when they're on a show, but I've never felt that way, ever. It's much more comfortable participating in it without thinking too much. I'm honestly really filled with confidence. Throughout the past two decades or so of my life, there hasn't been anything I've done poorly." 
YUQI
YUQI exclaimed, "Even my beauty!" then explained, "MIYEON is just full of herself. She's a show-off. That's all. But me? My beauty is real. Among (G)I-DLE members, I'm the number one in terms of beauty. That's just too obvious. I'm sure all the group members will agree with it. I mean, they're pretty too. But I definitely stand out a bit more than them." 

She continued, "My agency always tells me to be humble. They're like, 'Don't go too far.' But how do I stay humble when I'm good at everything? Whenever I fly to China, I start to worry before the plane lands. I worry that the airport might be too crowded that I won't be able to get off the plane," making Tae Jae Hoon and Shin Kyu-jin laugh. 
 

YUQI joined her agency CUBE Entertainment after passing the agency's global audition in Beijing, China, in 2016. 

After a 2-year training, YUQI made her debut as the sub-vocalist of (G)I-DLE in May 2018. 

(Credit= '노빠꾸탁재훈' YouTube, 'G.I.DLE.CUBE' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)  
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
